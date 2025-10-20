Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: Essential Puja Items To Include During Lakshmi Puja For Divine Blessings

Include these 16 sacred items in your Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja to please Goddess Lakshmi, attract prosperity, and invite peace and positivity into your home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 04:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali 2025: The festive spirit of Diwali 2025 has already begun to brighten homes across India. As diyas glow and prayers fill the air, devotees prepare for the sacred Lakshmi Puja, seeking the blessings of the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity. In Hindu tradition, sixteen specific items hold great importance during this puja, each symbolising a unique spiritual, natural, and scientific essence. Here’s a look at the sacred items that make your Lakshmi Puja truly complete.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2025: Know Why Shankh Is Essential For An Auspicious Lakshmi Puja

1. Purify The Space With Ganga Jal

Begin by sprinkling Ganga Jal around the puja area to purify the surroundings. Then, place a clean asan (mat) for the worshipper to sit on, symbolising sanctity and readiness for divine connection.

2. Importance Of Akshat, Kumkum, Haldi And Sindoor

These essential offerings, akshat, kumkum, turmeric, and sindoor, represent auspiciousness, marital harmony, and spiritual energy. Lighting a diya is believed to illuminate life with divine light and remove negativity.

3. Dhup, Agarbatti, Camphor, Flowers, And Betel

Fragrance plays a sacred role in worship. Incense sticks and camphor purify the air and elevate focus. Flowers are offered as symbols of devotion, while betel leaves and areca nut (paan-supari) represent respect and completeness.

4. Fruits And Sweets For Gratitude

Offering fruits and sweets symbolises thankfulness for abundance and the sweetness of life. Devotees believe that these offerings please Goddess Lakshmi and bring happiness to the household.

5. Wheat, Rice, And Coins For Prosperity

Wheat and rice are symbols of Goddess Annapurna, representing nourishment and fulfilment. Silver or gold coins are offered to invoke prosperity and continuous wealth in the family.

6. Kalash, Coconut, And Mouli

A Kalash filled with water, topped with a coconut, and tied with mouli signifies life, purity, and unity. This sacred setup channels positive energy throughout the puja.

7. The Auspicious Sound Of The Shankh

Blowing the shankh before and after puja is considered highly auspicious. Its sound is said to dispel negative energy, inviting peace and divine vibrations into the home.

Each of these sixteen sacred items carries deep meaning, spiritually, scientifically, and culturally. By including them in your Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja, you align your home with purity, prosperity, and positivity, ensuring Goddess Lakshmi’s eternal grace and blessings.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 04:40 PM (IST)
