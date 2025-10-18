Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDhanteras 2025: Know The Significance Of Lighting Yam Deepak And What You Should Avoid Donating Today

Dhanteras 2025: Know The Significance Of Lighting Yam Deepak And What You Should Avoid Donating Today

On Dhanteras 2025, discover the significance of lighting the sacred Yam Deepak, its ancient legend, the right direction and timing for the ritual, and what items you should avoid donating.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated across India, today, on October 18, with great devotion and enthusiasm. On this day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronic goods as a symbol of prosperity. While most people know what to buy and what to avoid on Dhanteras, very few are aware of what rituals and practices should actually be performed on this auspicious day.

ALSO READ: Happy Dhanteras 2025 Wishes: Share These Heartfelt Messages And Greetings With Your Loved Ones

The Ancient Tradition Of Lighting The Yam Deepak

Lighting lamps on the night of Dhanteras is an age-old ritual deeply rooted in Hindu tradition. It is believed that lighting a lamp outside the home on this night protects one from untimely death. The act is said to please Lord Yam, the god of death, and bring peace and longevity to the household.

Importance Of The South Direction

The south direction holds special significance on Dhanteras as it is associated with Lord Yam. Therefore, the lamp, known as the Yam Deepak, should be placed outside the house facing the south. According to belief, doing so ensures divine protection, long life, and tranquility for family members.

This year, the most auspicious time to light the Yam Deepak is from 5:48 PM to 7:05 PM on October 18, 2025. It is said that placing this sacred lamp near a clean window or entrance invites Lord Yam’s blessings and grace.

The Legend Behind The Yam Deepak Ritual

According to ancient legend, a king named Hema once had a son whose horoscope predicted his death on the fourth day after his marriage. When the appointed time arrived, the newlywed’s wife lit countless lamps throughout the night of Dhanteras and kept her husband awake with stories and songs.

When Lord Yam came to take the prince’s life, the dazzling light of the lamps and the wife’s devotion stopped him in his tracks. Moved by her love and faith, Yam spared the prince’s life. Since then, lighting the Yam Deepak has become a sacred tradition to protect against untimely death.

For the ritual, devotees can use a four-faced earthen lamp made from flour (aata diya) with a wick made of vermilion thread (roli). In the evening, after lighting lamps inside the house, a Yam Deepak should be placed at the main entrance in the south direction, on a small heap of wheat or puffed rice (murmura), while chanting the holy mantra:

“Om Suryaputraye Vidmahe Mahakalaye Dhimahi Tanno Yamh Prachodayat.”

What Not To Donate On Dhanteras

While charity is considered auspicious, there are certain items one should avoid donating on Dhanteras. It is advised not to give away money or coins, as wealth represents divine energy. Similarly, oil and ghee, symbols of purity, light, and prosperity, should not be donated on this day.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras 2025 Significance Of Yam Deepak Yam Deep Things Not To Donate On Dhanteras Dhanteras Ritual
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
World
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout
UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title Amid Epstein Fallout
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget