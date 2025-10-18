The festival of Dhanteras is being celebrated across India, today, on October 18, with great devotion and enthusiasm. On this day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronic goods as a symbol of prosperity. While most people know what to buy and what to avoid on Dhanteras, very few are aware of what rituals and practices should actually be performed on this auspicious day.

The Ancient Tradition Of Lighting The Yam Deepak

Lighting lamps on the night of Dhanteras is an age-old ritual deeply rooted in Hindu tradition. It is believed that lighting a lamp outside the home on this night protects one from untimely death. The act is said to please Lord Yam, the god of death, and bring peace and longevity to the household.

Importance Of The South Direction

The south direction holds special significance on Dhanteras as it is associated with Lord Yam. Therefore, the lamp, known as the Yam Deepak, should be placed outside the house facing the south. According to belief, doing so ensures divine protection, long life, and tranquility for family members.

This year, the most auspicious time to light the Yam Deepak is from 5:48 PM to 7:05 PM on October 18, 2025. It is said that placing this sacred lamp near a clean window or entrance invites Lord Yam’s blessings and grace.

The Legend Behind The Yam Deepak Ritual

According to ancient legend, a king named Hema once had a son whose horoscope predicted his death on the fourth day after his marriage. When the appointed time arrived, the newlywed’s wife lit countless lamps throughout the night of Dhanteras and kept her husband awake with stories and songs.

When Lord Yam came to take the prince’s life, the dazzling light of the lamps and the wife’s devotion stopped him in his tracks. Moved by her love and faith, Yam spared the prince’s life. Since then, lighting the Yam Deepak has become a sacred tradition to protect against untimely death.

For the ritual, devotees can use a four-faced earthen lamp made from flour (aata diya) with a wick made of vermilion thread (roli). In the evening, after lighting lamps inside the house, a Yam Deepak should be placed at the main entrance in the south direction, on a small heap of wheat or puffed rice (murmura), while chanting the holy mantra:

“Om Suryaputraye Vidmahe Mahakalaye Dhimahi Tanno Yamh Prachodayat.”

What Not To Donate On Dhanteras

While charity is considered auspicious, there are certain items one should avoid donating on Dhanteras. It is advised not to give away money or coins, as wealth represents divine energy. Similarly, oil and ghee, symbols of purity, light, and prosperity, should not be donated on this day.

