When Is Devuthani Ekadashi In 2025? Check Out The Date, Puja Rituals, And More

The eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the bright fortnight in the Hindu month of Kartik holds great significance in Hinduism. This day is known as Devuthani Ekadashi, also called Devotthan Ekadashi or Prabodhini Ekadashi. The day marks the awakening of Lord Vishnu from his four-month-long yogic slumber, symbolising the end of the Chaturmas period.

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu goes into Yoganidra (divine sleep) in the Kshirsagar (cosmic ocean) on Devshayani Ekadashi and awakens on Devuthani Ekadashi. During these four months of Chaturmas, auspicious and ceremonial activities such as weddings are traditionally avoided. Once Lord Vishnu awakens, the period of auspicious events begins again.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Date And Timing

There is often confusion about the exact date of Ekadashi, as the tithi (lunar day) sometimes spans two calendar days. This year, devotees are uncertain whether Devuthani Ekadashi will be observed on 1st November or 2nd November 2025.

According to the Hindu Panchang:

The Ekadashi tithi begins on 1st November at 9:11 AM and ends on 2nd November at 7:11 AM.

Householders may observe the fast on Saturday, 1st November 2025.

Followers of the Vaishnava tradition, who observe the fast according to the Udayatithi (sunrise time), will keep their fast on Sunday, 2nd November 2025.

Reports also suggest that ISKCON Vrindavan will celebrate the Ekadashi puja and fast on 2nd November.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Details:

Date: 1st November 2025 (for householders), 2nd November 2025 (for Vaishnava devotees)

1st November 2025 (for householders), 2nd November 2025 (for Vaishnava devotees) Vrat Parana Timing: 2nd November 2025, between 1:11 PM and 3:23 PM

2nd November 2025, between 1:11 PM and 3:23 PM End of Hari Vasara: 2nd November 2025, 12:55 PM

2nd November 2025, 12:55 PM Alternate Parana Muhurat: 3rd November 2025, between 6:34 AM and 8:46 AM

Devuthani Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Here is a simple method to perform the Devuthani Ekadashi Puja at home and seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu:

Wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

After bathing, wear clean clothes and offer water (Arghya) to the Sun God.

Light a lamp (diya) in your home temple and take a vow to observe the Ekadashi fast.

Place a small wooden platform (chowki) in the northeast corner (Ishan kon), cover it with a yellow cloth, and install an idol or image of Lord Vishnu.

Offer roli (vermilion), chandan (sandalwood), yellow flowers, fruits, saffron, turmeric, sweets, and tulsi leaves to the deity. Light incense and a lamp.

Read or listen to the Devuthani Ekadashi Vrat Katha and chant the Vishnu Sahasranama or Lord Vishnu’s mantras.

Conclude the puja with an aarti and seek forgiveness for any mistakes committed during the rituals.

Observe the fast throughout the day and break it the next day (Dwadashi tithi) after performing Parana.

