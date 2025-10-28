Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance, Puja Vidhi, And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Devuthani Ekadashi 2025: Devuthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, will be observed on 1 November 2025. According to astrologers, this year’s Ekadashi falls under the highly auspicious Ravi Yog, believed to bring success and fulfilment of desires. On this sacred day, Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month-long divine slumber, signalling the end of Chaturmas and the beginning of all auspicious and marital rituals in Hindu tradition.

The Ekadashi Tithi begins at 9:11 AM on 1 November and ends at 7:31 AM on 2 November. Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi during this period is said to bring wealth, harmony, and peace to one’s home.

Spiritual Meaning Of Devuthani Ekadashi

The day symbolises Lord Vishnu’s awakening from his cosmic sleep and the restoration of order and blessings on Earth. It is believed that observing a fast on this day washes away sins and attracts prosperity. Devotees wake early, wear clean clothes, and perform Vishnu-Lakshmi puja with incense, lamps, flowers, and offerings while reciting Vishnu mantras.

Women especially observe this fast for marital bliss and family well-being. The evening rituals include drawing sacred footprints of Lord Vishnu in the courtyard and performing artistic rangolis before waking the deity with conch shells and bells.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Beliefs

The sacred Tulsi Vivah, the symbolic wedding of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram, will be celebrated on 2 November 2025, the day after Devuthani Ekadashi. As per Sanatan Dharma, this ritual marks the start of the Hindu marriage season. Performing Tulsi Vivah with devotion is believed to remove obstacles in marriage, strengthen relationships, and bring blessings of Lord Vishnu.

According to belief, those who conduct Tulsi Vivah with proper rituals earn merit equal to performing a kanyadaan (daughter’s wedding).

Auspicious Yogs And Panchang Details

This year’s Devuthani Ekadashi coincides with Ravi Yog, active from 6:33 AM to 6:20 PM, and Dhruva Yog, which continues until 2:10 AM on 2 November. The Shatabhisha Nakshatra prevails until the evening, followed by Poorva Bhadrapada Nakshatra. However, devotees should note that Panchak remains throughout the day and Bhadra Kaal begins at 8:27 PM, during which auspicious activities should be avoided.

Important Do’s And Don’ts On Devuthani Ekadashi

Avoid eating rice, as it is considered inauspicious on all Ekadashis.

Refrain from consuming meat or alcohol.

Do not insult women or argue with anyone.

Maintain celibacy and dedicate the day to Lord Vishnu’s devotion.

Offer turmeric, banana, or saffron as donations to remove marital and financial obstacles.

Observing these rules ensures divine blessings and inner peace.

Devuthani Ekadashi 2025 Puja Vidhi

Offer incense, lamps, flowers, and fruits to Lord Vishnu and chant the following mantra:

“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”

Devotees also wake the Lord by ringing bells, blowing conch shells, and reciting prayers, marking the joyous end of Chaturmas and the start of auspicious celebrations across India.