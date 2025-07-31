August 2025 Festival And Fasting List: Check All The Important Dates Here

August is considered a spiritually important month in the Hindu calendar. The lush greenery of the monsoon season, combined with the observance of key fasts and festivals, makes this month deeply sacred and culturally rich. This period spans the holy months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, during which major festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej are celebrated with great enthusiasm.

List Of Religious Fasts And Festivals In August 2025: