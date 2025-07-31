Explorer
August 2025 Festival And Fasting List: Check All The Important Dates Here
Here is the complete list of Hindu festivals and fasts in August 2025, including Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and more.
August is considered a spiritually important month in the Hindu calendar. The lush greenery of the monsoon season, combined with the observance of key fasts and festivals, makes this month deeply sacred and culturally rich. This period spans the holy months of Shravan and Bhadrapada, during which major festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, and Hartalika Teej are celebrated with great enthusiasm.
List Of Religious Fasts And Festivals In August 2025:
- August 1 – Masik Durga Ashtami
A monthly observance dedicated to Goddess Durga.
- August 4 – Shravan’s Fourth Monday, Putrada Ekadashi, Damodar Dwadashi
Putrada Ekadashi is especially significant for childless couples seeking offspring. It is believed to bless devotees with children and ensure the longevity of existing offspring.
- August 6 – Budh Pradosh Vrat
A fast observed for Lord Shiva on the occasion of Pradosh falling on a Wednesday.
- August 8 – Varalakshmi Vrat, Hayagriva Jayanti
This fast is observed by married women for the health, prosperity, and happiness of their families.
- August 9 – Raksha Bandhan, Gayatri Jayanti, Narali Purnima, Shravan Purnima Vrat
Raksha Bandhan celebrates the sacred bond between brothers and sisters and is observed on Shravan Purnima. On the same day, Narali Purnima is also celebrated, particularly by coastal communities who worship Lord Varuna to ensure safety at sea.
- August 10 – Beginning of Bhadrapada Month
This month is dedicated to spiritual practices like chanting, charity, penance, and adherence to rituals, which are believed to bring immense blessings.
- August 12 – Kajari Teej, Bahula Chaturthi, Heramba Sankashti
On Kajari Teej, married women fast for their husbands' long life and their children's well-being. Worship of Lord Ganesha, Lord Krishna, and the divine cow Bahula is also performed.
- August 14 – Balarama Jayanti, Randhan Chhath
Commemorates the birth of Lord Balarama, elder brother of Lord Krishna.
- August 16 – Krishna Janmashtami, Dahi Handi, Kalashtami
Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with midnight rituals, devotional songs, and the popular Dahi Handi event.
- August 17 – Simha Sankranti, Surya Gochar, Malayalam New Year
On this day, the Sun transitions into the zodiac sign Leo (Simha), marking astrological changes for all 12 zodiac signs.
- August 19 – Aja Ekadashi
This Ekadashi is observed to seek forgiveness for past sins and to please Lord Vishnu.
- August 20 – Budh Pradosh Vrat
Another Pradosh fast falling on a Wednesday, again dedicated to Lord Shiva.
- August 21 – Masik Shivratri
Monthly Shivratri dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting and night-long worship.
- August 23 – Pola, Bhadrapada Amavasya
Pola is a festival celebrating and honoring bulls and oxen for their contribution to agriculture. It is also known as Pithori Amavasya.
- August 25 – Varaha Jayanti
Celebrates the incarnation of Lord Vishnu in his Varaha (boar) form.
- August 26 – Hartalika Teej, Gauri Habba
This Teej is observed by women for marital bliss and their husband's longevity. Devotees stay awake all night in vigil and prayer.
- August 27 – Ganesh Chaturthi, Vinayaka Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha on Earth. For 10 days, devotees offer prayers and celebrate his presence, believing it removes all obstacles.
- August 28 – Rishi Panchami, Samvatsari Parva
Rishi Panchami honors the seven great sages (Saptarishis), while Samvatsari is a key day of forgiveness in Jain tradition.
- August 30 – Lalita Saptami
Dedicated to Goddess Lalita, symbolizing divine feminine energy.
- August 31 – Radha Ashtami, Mahalakshmi Vrat Begins
Radha Ashtami celebrates the birth of Goddess Radha, while the Mahalakshmi Vrat begins, dedicated to invoking prosperity and divine grace.
