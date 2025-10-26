Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChhath Puja 2025: Know The Divine Significance Of Singing Surya Dev’s Aarti After Kharna

Chhath Puja 2025: Know The Divine Significance Of Singing Surya Dev’s Aarti After Kharna

During Chhath Puja 2025, singing the Surya Dev Aarti after Kharna is believed to bring divine blessings and fulfil heartfelt wishes. Know its sacred importance and meaning.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Oct 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, began on 25 October. The second day, known as Kharna, marks a deeply spiritual moment for devotees. On this day, devotees prepare a holy offering of jaggery kheer (sweet porridge) and roti, which is first dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya before being consumed as prasad. This ritual symbolises purity, gratitude, and the divine connection between humans and nature.

After the evening Kharna puja, devotees commence their 36-hour nirjala upvas (waterless fast), observed with complete devotion and discipline. It is believed that performing the Surya Dev Aarti at this sacred time brings immense blessings, removes obstacles, and purifies the heart and mind.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: The Sacred Origins And Legends Behind The Festival Of Surya Dev

Why Reading Surya Dev Aarti After Kharna Is Spiritually Powerful

Reciting Surya Dev Aarti after Kharna holds immense spiritual and symbolic importance. It is believed that offering this Aarti not only pleases the Sun God but also fills the devotee’s life with light, vitality, and prosperity. The Aarti acts as a divine invocation, expressing gratitude for the Sun’s life-giving energy and seeking blessings for good health, peace, and fulfilment.

During Chhath Puja, devotees maintain utmost physical and mental purity. As they sing or recite the Surya Dev Aarti, they immerse themselves in divine vibrations, which cleanse the environment and the soul. This practice is also said to remove any flaws or shortcomings from the puja, ensuring that the worship is complete and accepted by the deities. The resonance of the Aarti, combined with the offering of faith, strengthens the spiritual bond between devotees and the Sun God.

The Aarti That Invokes The Grace Of Surya Dev

At the end of Kharna puja and during the Arghya offerings to the setting and rising sun, the Surya Dev Aarti is sung with deep devotion. The rhythmic verses glorify Surya Dev’s brilliance, his role as the giver of life, and his unending benevolence. It is said that reciting this Aarti with sincerity ensures the fulfilment of heartfelt desires and brings boundless divine grace.

As the diyas flicker and the fragrance of incense fills the air, devotees chant this sacred hymn, feeling a profound sense of peace and divine connection. Listening to or singing the Surya Dev Aarti during Chhath Puja is not merely a ritual, it is a spiritual experience that elevates the soul and strengthens faith.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Oct 2025 05:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja Kharna Surya Dev Chhath Puja 2025 Chathi Maiya Surya Dev Aarti
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
Driver In Kurnool Double-Decker Bus Crash That Killed 20, Arrested
India
'ASEAN Is Main Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy': PM Modi Addresses Summit Virtually, Highlights Shared Values
'ASEAN Is Main Pillar Of India’s Act East Policy': PM Modi Addresses Summit Virtually
Election 2025
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
India
India-China Direct Flights Now A Reality, Says Chinese Embassy As New Delhi, Beijing Reset Ties
India-China Direct Flights Now A Reality, Says Chinese Embassy As New Delhi, Beijing Reset Ties
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget