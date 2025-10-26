Chhath Puja 2025: Know The Divine Significance Of Singing Surya Dev’s Aarti After Kharna

Chhath Puja 2025: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, began on 25 October. The second day, known as Kharna, marks a deeply spiritual moment for devotees. On this day, devotees prepare a holy offering of jaggery kheer (sweet porridge) and roti, which is first dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya before being consumed as prasad. This ritual symbolises purity, gratitude, and the divine connection between humans and nature.

After the evening Kharna puja, devotees commence their 36-hour nirjala upvas (waterless fast), observed with complete devotion and discipline. It is believed that performing the Surya Dev Aarti at this sacred time brings immense blessings, removes obstacles, and purifies the heart and mind.

Why Reading Surya Dev Aarti After Kharna Is Spiritually Powerful

Reciting Surya Dev Aarti after Kharna holds immense spiritual and symbolic importance. It is believed that offering this Aarti not only pleases the Sun God but also fills the devotee’s life with light, vitality, and prosperity. The Aarti acts as a divine invocation, expressing gratitude for the Sun’s life-giving energy and seeking blessings for good health, peace, and fulfilment.

During Chhath Puja, devotees maintain utmost physical and mental purity. As they sing or recite the Surya Dev Aarti, they immerse themselves in divine vibrations, which cleanse the environment and the soul. This practice is also said to remove any flaws or shortcomings from the puja, ensuring that the worship is complete and accepted by the deities. The resonance of the Aarti, combined with the offering of faith, strengthens the spiritual bond between devotees and the Sun God.

The Aarti That Invokes The Grace Of Surya Dev

At the end of Kharna puja and during the Arghya offerings to the setting and rising sun, the Surya Dev Aarti is sung with deep devotion. The rhythmic verses glorify Surya Dev’s brilliance, his role as the giver of life, and his unending benevolence. It is said that reciting this Aarti with sincerity ensures the fulfilment of heartfelt desires and brings boundless divine grace.

As the diyas flicker and the fragrance of incense fills the air, devotees chant this sacred hymn, feeling a profound sense of peace and divine connection. Listening to or singing the Surya Dev Aarti during Chhath Puja is not merely a ritual, it is a spiritual experience that elevates the soul and strengthens faith.