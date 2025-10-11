Chhath Puja To Be Celebrated From October 25 To 28: Check Out The Four Day Puja Schedule

Chhath Puja is one of the most unique and sacred festivals in Hinduism, dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. This four-day-long ritual is observed to seek blessings for prosperity, longevity, and the well-being of children. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, with devotees performing rituals on riverbanks, ponds, and other sacred water bodies.

Day 1: Nahay-Khay (October 25, Saturday)

Sunrise: 6:28 AM

Sunset: 5:42 PM

The festival begins with Nahay-Khay, marking the purification process. Devotees take a holy dip early in the morning and wear clean, new clothes. The meal of the day remains strictly satvik (pure vegetarian), traditionally consisting of lauki-bhaat (bottle gourd and rice) and chana dal. This day symbolizes the beginning of the vow and spiritual purity.

Day 2: Kharna (October 26, Sunday)

Sunrise: 6:29 AM

Sunset: 5:41 PM

On the second day, devotees observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) throughout the day. After sunset, they break the fast with jaggery rice kheer or poori as prasad. The 36-hour-long nirjala fast begins after this ritual, representing immense patience and devotion.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya (October 27, Monday)

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 5:40 PM

This is the most significant and grand day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather at riverbanks or ponds, carrying bamboo baskets filled with thekua, fruits, sugarcane, coconuts, and other traditional offerings. As the sun sets, they offer arghya (water offering) to the setting sun while worshipping Chhathi Maiya. The evening becomes a moment of deep devotion and community celebration.

Day 4: Usha Arghya and Paran (October 28, Tuesday)

Sunrise: 6:30 AM

Sunset: 5:39 PM

On the final day, devotees reach the ghats before sunrise to offer arghya to the rising sun, marking the completion of the ritual. After offering prayers, they break their fast by consuming prasad. Thus, the four-day Mahaparv concludes with gratitude and spiritual satisfaction.

The Significance Of Purity And Devotion In Chhath Puja

The essence of Chhath Puja lies in purity, of body, mind, and surroundings. Observers of this festival follow strict discipline and devotion throughout the ritual.

Purity of Food: Meals prepared for devotees are strictly satvik, free from onion, garlic, meat, alcohol, or any impure ingredients. The food is cooked in clean clay, copper, or brass utensils using pure water.

Clean Environment: The surroundings, especially the ghats and homes, are thoroughly cleaned. Natural and eco-friendly materials are used during worship.

Purity of Mind: Devotees are expected to stay away from anger, greed, jealousy, and falsehood, maintaining a calm and devotional mindset.

Fasting Discipline: The 36-hour nirjala vrat following Kharna is the most challenging phase, symbolizing both physical endurance and mental purification.