Chhath Puja 2025 Begins Tomorrow: Check Out The Muhurat, Rituals, Significance, And More

As the festive glow of Diwali fades, the much-awaited Chhath Puja is set to begin tomorrow, bringing devotion and tradition to the forefront in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and nearby regions. The four-day festival, devoted to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, symbolises purity, discipline, and gratitude toward nature. This year, Chhath Puja will be observed from October 25 to October 28, 2025.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja 2025: Know The Significance Of Worshipping Surya Dev And Chhathi Maiya

Day 1: Nahay Khay (October 25)

The sacred festival begins with Nahay Khay, a day that marks the commencement of this spiritual journey. Devotees take an early morning dip in holy rivers, ponds, or the Ganga, symbolising not just physical but also mental and spiritual purification. Homes are thoroughly cleaned, and kitchens are sanctified to prepare the first offering.

On this day, devotees consume only one meal, a pure, sattvic meal free from garlic, onion, or any tamasic ingredients. The traditional meal includes boiled rice (bhāt), bottle gourd curry (kaddu ki sabzi), and Bengal gram dal (chana dal). The food is first offered to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya before being consumed. The day signifies purification and preparation for the rigorous fasting that follows.

The Spiritual Significance Of Chhath Puja

Chhath is not merely a ritual; it is a spiritual journey of devotion, purity, and discipline. The word 'Chhath' refers to the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartik, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, the eternal source of energy, vitality, and life. Devotees offer prayers to seek health, prosperity, and harmony with nature, expressing gratitude for the cosmic energy that sustains life on Earth.

Chhath Puja 2025: Four Days Of Rituals

Nahay Khay: The festival begins with a sacred bath and a simple, sattvic meal of pumpkin, rice, and gram dal.

Kharna: Devotees observe a strict fast throughout the day and break it after sunset with offerings of gur (jaggery) kheer and chapati dedicated to Chhathi Maiya.

Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offering): As the sun sets, devotees stand in water bodies and offer arghya (water offering) to the setting sun along with prasad such as thekua, fruits, and sugarcane.

Usha Arghya (Morning Offering): The festival concludes with prayers to the rising sun before dawn, marking the end of the fast. The prasad is then shared among family and friends.

Auspicious Timings:

Shashthi Tithi Begins: October 27, 6:04 AM

Sunset: 6:08 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 6:08 PM: 6:33 PM

Shashthi Tithi Ends: October 28, 7:59 AM

Sunrise: 6:36 AM

Brahma Muhurat: 4:57 AM: 5:47 AM

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]