Chhath Puja 2025: Know The Significance Of Sandhya Arghya And Usha Arghya

Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred and eco-conscious festivals in India, is celebrated with immense devotion, discipline, and gratitude towards the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. Predominantly observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, this four-day festival honours the Sun, the source of all energy, and expresses thanks for sustaining life on Earth. Devotees undertake rigorous fasting, cleanliness rituals, and offer prayers to seek prosperity, health, and happiness for their families.

Sandhya Arghya: The Evening Offering To The Setting Sun

The third day of Chhath Puja is dedicated to Sandhya Arghya, the evening offering to the setting sun. As the sun begins to descend, devotees, dressed in traditional attire, gather at riverbanks or ghats with bamboo baskets filled with Thekua, fruits, sugarcane, rice laddoos, diyas, etc. Devotees offer Arghya, a ritual of offering water and prayers, to Surya Dev while melodious devotional songs fill the air.

This sacred moment signifies gratitude for the light, warmth, and energy the sun provides throughout the day. It is also believed that during this time, Surya Dev appears with his consort Pratyusha, and offering prayers at dusk brings blessings of prosperity and peace. The shimmering reflection of hundreds of diyas on the river surface creates a mesmerising view of devotion and serenity.

Usha Arghya: The Morning Offering To The Rising Sun

The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja marks Usha Arghya, dedicated to the rising sun. Before dawn, devotees once again gather at the ghats to offer water, flowers, and Prasad to the first rays of Surya Dev. The morning worship symbolises new beginnings, hope, and renewal of life. It is believed that during this period, Surya Dev appears with his wife Usha, and offering Arghya to the rising sun brings success, health, and longevity.

After completing the ritual, devotees end their 36-hour-long nirjala fast by consuming Prasad. This act, known as Paran, marks the completion of the Chhath Puja. Families then share Prasad with neighbours and community members, spreading joy and togetherness.

Chhath Puja 2025 Muhurat

According to the drik panchang, the arghya timings are as:

Sandhya Arghya: Monday, 27 October 2025

Sunset Time: 05:40 PM

Sunrise Time: 06:30 AM

Spiritual And Cultural Significance

The rituals of Chhath Puja embody purity, gratitude, and harmony with nature. Devotees worship the setting and rising sun as a reminder of life’s cycles , the balance between endings and new beginnings. Chhath Puja is celebrated without any material extravagance. Offerings are made in eco-friendly items such as clay pots, bamboo baskets, and natural produce, emphasising sustainability and respect for nature.

The festival also showcases equality and devotion beyond gender roles, as both men and women participate with equal faith.

