For centuries, devotees of Lord Hanuman have recited the Hanuman Chalisa during moments of fear, weakness, and struggle. While regular recitation is considered beneficial, scriptures and astrology also emphasize that the timing of the recitation is just as important as the method.

It is believed that chanting the Hanuman Chalisa at certain sacred times enhances its protective and healing powers. In this article, we highlight three auspicious periods during which reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is said to remove obstacles and attract success in life.

ALSO READ: Lohri 2026: Rituals, History, Cultural Importance, And All About This Sacred Festival

Brahma Muhurta: A Time Filled With Divinity

Brahma Muhurta refers to the period roughly one and a half hours before sunrise. It is regarded as a divine hour. According to ancient sages, this time carries pure spiritual energy, free from worldly disturbances.

Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during Brahma Muhurta is considered highly auspicious. It is believed to improve concentration and calm the mind. In the stillness of early morning, each verse of the Chalisa is said to become more powerful, helping devotees enter a deeper meditative state.

Saturday Night Recitation For Protection From Shani

In astrology, Saturday is dedicated to Shani Dev, the deity of karma and justice. It is believed that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday night before sleeping protects devotees from the harsh effects of Saturn.

During periods such as Shani Sade Sati or Shani Dhaiya, this practice is said to reduce the intensity of challenging planetary influences and offer spiritual shielding through Lord Hanuman’s grace.

Sunday Morning After Offering Arghya To The Sun

Sunday is dedicated to Lord Surya, the Sun God, who symbolizes strength, leadership, and self-confidence. It is believed that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa after offering water to the rising sun helps fulfill wishes.

This time is considered ideal for starting new tasks, preparing for examinations, and making important decisions. The powerful solar energy, combined with Lord Hanuman’s fearless nature, is believed to help devotees overcome doubt and move forward with courage.

Why Are These Three Timings So Powerful?

During Brahma Muhurta, the mind and soul are at their most receptive. Saturday night recitation is believed to balance karmic energies under Shani’s influence through Hanuman’s protection. Meanwhile, chanting after the Sunday sun offering is associated with confidence, clarity, and success.

In today’s fast-paced lifestyle, many people are adopting these rituals in simple yet effective ways. Some devotees follow a practice of reciting the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times daily for 11 days to enhance spiritual strength. Others observe a 21-day discipline for long-term peace and prosperity.

On Bada Mangal (the major Tuesdays dedicated to Lord Hanuman), large groups of devotees also gather to recite the Hanuman Chalisa collectively, believing it amplifies positive energy and devotion.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]