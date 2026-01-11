Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionLohri 2026: Rituals, History, Cultural Importance, And All About This Sacred Festival

Lohri 2026: Rituals, History, Cultural Importance, And All About This Sacred Festival

Lohri 2026 will be celebrated on January 13 across North India. Know its date, cultural significance, rituals, history of Dulla Bhatti, and auspicious timing.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)

Lohri is one of the most popular harvest festivals of North India and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. Observed every year on 13 January, the festival marks the end of winter and the beginning of the harvest season for rabi crops. Lohri is celebrated a day before Makar Sankranti and is widely seen as a festival of joy, gratitude, and new beginnings.

While Lohri will be celebrated on 13 January, Makar Sankranti will be observed on 14 January, marking the Sun’s transition into Capricorn. This astronomical change symbolises the arrival of a new harvest season and the gradual increase in daylight hours.

ALSO READ: Makar Sankranti 2026: From Uttarayan To Daan-Punya, All You Need To Know About This Sacred Day

A Festival Of Gratitude To The Gods

Lohri is dedicated to Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Agni (the Fire God), both considered primary sources of energy and life. The festival signifies the departure of harsh winter and the onset of spring. The night of Lohri is believed to be the coldest of the season. On this occasion, people offer a portion of the harvest into the sacred fire, expressing gratitude to the gods for prosperity and abundance. It is believed that offerings made into the fire reach the deities directly.

How Lohri Is Celebrated

On Lohri evening, families and communities gather around a bonfire and perform rituals. The Punjabi community celebrates the festival with great enthusiasm. People exchange sweets and greetings, sing traditional folk songs, and perform Bhangra and Gidda around the bonfire.

Offerings such as wheat ears, rewri, peanuts, puffed rice, chikki, and jaggery-based items are made into the fire. Lohri is closely associated with the joy of a new harvest and is celebrated collectively with relatives and neighbours.

Several folk tales and mythological stories are linked to Lohri, adding cultural depth to the festival. Women often carry young children and warm them near the Lohri fire, as it is believed this keeps the child healthy and protects them from the evil eye.

Rituals For A Good Harvest

According to Hindu scriptures, fire is considered the mouth of the gods. Farmers believe that offering grains into the Lohri fire ensures the blessings of Surya Dev and Agni Dev, leading to good harvests and abundance. In Punjab, the festival holds special importance, especially for families celebrating their first Lohri after marriage or childbirth. Newly married couples traditionally celebrate Lohri at their parental home and seek blessings from elders.

Auspicious Time For Lohri Rituals

Lighting the bonfire during Pradosh Kaal is considered most auspicious on Lohri. On this day, sunset will occur at 5:44 pm, and the two-hour period following sunset is regarded as the most favourable time for Lohri rituals and fire worship.

Who Was Dulla Bhatti?

Dulla Bhatti was a legendary hero of Punjab during the reign of Mughal emperor Akbar. He is remembered as a protector of the poor and a symbol of women’s honour. At a time when wealthy traders exploited young girls, Dulla Bhatti rescued them and arranged their marriages. He would loot oppressive rich men and distribute wealth among the needy. One popular legend narrates how he arranged the marriage of a poor village girl, treating her as his own sister. He is remembered during Lohri celebrations as a symbol of courage and compassion.

Traditions Associated With Lohri

In Punjab, Lohri is also known as Tilodi, derived from til (sesame) and rodi. Rodi is a traditional preparation made from jaggery and bread. Eating and sharing sesame and jaggery is an important part of Lohri, symbolising warmth, sweetness, and togetherness.

Celebrating The First Lohri

Lohri is celebrated with special enthusiasm in homes where a new marriage has taken place, the first wedding anniversary is being observed, or a child has been born. The festival is considered a symbol of new beginnings, good fortune, health, and prosperity. According to tradition, newly married women are advised to avoid wearing black clothes on this day and refrain from arguments with family members.

Lohri Celebrations In Communities

On Lohri, unmarried girls wear colourful new clothes and go door to door seeking Lohri offerings. People light bonfires to keep warm during the peak of winter and sing traditional Lohri songs. Children, elders, and youth alike join in dancing and singing to the beats of the dhol, performing Bhangra and Gidda, making Lohri a vibrant community celebration that reflects joy, unity, and cultural pride.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 11:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lohri Festival Lohri Celebrations Lohri Significance Lohri Traditions Harvest Festival India Lohri 2026 Lohri Date 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
X Blocks 3,500 Posts, Takes Down 600 Accounts Over Grok Obscene Content: Govt Sources
Cities
Communal Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
Clashes Erupt In Tripura Over Temple Funds; Mosque, Homes Damaged; Internet Suspended
World
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
‘Enemy of God’: Iran Threatens Death Penalty As Crackdown Intensifies, Toll Rises To 116
India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget