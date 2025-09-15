Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bhai Dooj 2025: Know Date, Shubh Muhurat, And Significance

Bhai Dooj 2025 will be celebrated on 23 October. Know the auspicious tilak timing, deep connection with Yamraj and Yamuna, and the significance of this festival that honours the bond between siblings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhai Dooj 2025: After Raksha Bandhan, brothers and sisters eagerly wait for Bhai Dooj, a festival that celebrates their unbreakable bond of affection and protection. This festival is observed on the second day after Diwali, marking the conclusion of the five-day festival of lights. In 2025, Bhai Dooj falls on 23 October, coinciding with Chitragupta Puja.

On this day, sisters pray for the long life and well-being of their brothers by performing the tilak ritual, while brothers give gifts and promise to protect their sisters.

ALSO READ: Indira Ekadashi 2025: Know Puja Vidhi, Vrat Paran Muhurat, And More For This Sacred Day

Bhai Dooj 2025 Date And Shubh Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Shukla Paksha Dwitiya Tithi will begin on 22 October 2025 at 8:16 PM and end on 23 October 2025 at 10:46 PM.

  • Tilak Muhurat: 1:13 PM – 3:28 PM
  • Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes

This period is considered highly auspicious for sisters to perform the ritual of tilak for their brothers.

Mythological Connection Of Bhai Dooj With Yamraj And Yamuna

Bhai Dooj is also known by different names such as Bhau Beej, Bhai Dwitiya, Bhatru Dwitiya and Yama Dwitiya. The festival is deeply linked with the story of Lord Yamraj, the God of Death, and his sister Yamuna.

As per legend, Yamraj once visited his sister Yamuna, who welcomed him warmly and performed his tilak. Pleased with her love and devotion, Yamraj blessed that any brother who bathes in the Yamuna on this day and receives tilak from his sister will be free from untimely death.

This is why the tradition of Yamuna snan is still considered highly sacred on Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Significance

Hindu scriptures describe the great spiritual and emotional value of Bhai Dooj. It is believed that a brother who receives tilak from his sister on this day is protected from the fear of death and blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Beyond rituals, the festival symbolises trust, love, and mutual respect between brothers and sisters, making it one of the most heartfelt celebrations in Hindu culture.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 15 Sep 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
