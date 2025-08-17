Aja Ekadashi 2025 – Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Significance And Rituals
Aja Ekadashi 2025 will be observed on August 19. Know date, puja vidhi, muhurat, do’s and don’ts, special remedies, and the spiritual significance of this sacred fast.
Aja Ekadashi 2025: Aja Ekadashi is one of the most sacred fasting days dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It falls during the Krishna Paksh of Bhadrapad month. Observing this fast is believed to free devotees from sins and grant moksh. Scriptures mention that the merit of keeping Aja Ekadashi is equal to performing several grand yajnas. In 2025, Aja Ekadashi will be observed on Tuesday, August 19, with devotees across India performing rituals, chanting Vishnu mantras, and engaging in charity.
ALSO READ: When Is Radha Ashtami 2025? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance, And More
Aja Ekadashi 2025 Date And Muhurat
- Ekadashi Tithi Begins: August 18, 2025 – 5:22 PM
- Ekadashi Tithi Ends: August 19, 2025 – 3:32 PM
- Vrat Paran Time: August 20, 2025, from 5:35 AM to 8:29 AM
Aja Ekadashi 2025 Vrat Vidhi
On this day, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a holy bath. After purifying the house with Ganga water, they place Lord Vishnu’s idol or picture in the puja area. Offerings of yellow flowers, tulsi leaves, fruits, and incense are made. Devotees chant "Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevay" throughout the day and recite Vishnu Sahasranam in the evening. The fast is broken the next day after feeding Brahmins and offering donations.
Do’s On Aja Ekadashi 2025
- Begin the day with a holy bath before sunrise.
- Worship Lord Vishnu with tulsi leaves and yellow offerings.
- Consume only sattvic food or follow a phalahar diet.
- Engage in charity, mantra chanting, and prayers.
Don’ts On Aja Ekadashi 2025
- Avoid onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian food.
- Do not consume alcohol or allow it at home.
- Refrain from cutting hair or nails.
- Avoid tamasic thoughts or negative speech.
- Sleep on the floor instead of a bed for spiritual discipline.
5 Special Remedies On Aja Ekadashi
- Light a diya near a tulsi plant.
- Donate yellow fruits or clothes to the needy.
- Offer tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu.
- Recite Vishnu Sahasranam.
- Distribute food and clothing among the poor.
Spiritual Significance Of Aja Ekadashi
According to scriptures, observing Aja Ekadashi is equivalent to performing 100 Rajasuya Yajnas and 1000 Ashwamedh Yajnas. This vrat is said to wash away all sins, remove difficulties from life, and lead the soul towards liberation. Devotees believe that fasting on this day with full devotion brings peace, prosperity, and blessings of Lord Vishnu.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]