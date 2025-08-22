Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Traditional Maharashtrian Sweets To Relish This Festive Season

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGanesh Chaturthi 2025: 6 Traditional Maharashtrian Sweets To Relish This Festive Season

From Modak to Aamras, try these traditional Maharashtrian sweets that bring devotion, joy, and authentic festive flavours, this Ganesh Chaturthi.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
One of the most significant festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi, will begin on August 27, 2025, lasting for 10 days of fervour, celebration, and joy. Although the festival is celebrated all over the nation, Maharashtra is unique because of the extravaganza scale of its celebrations, ranging from stunning pandals to traditional culinary traditions. 

A vital part of the celebrations is the preparation of sweets, offered with love to Lord Ganesh and shared among family and friends. Here are some traditional Maharashtrian delicacies that capture the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Modak:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Modak has always been a sacred sweet across Maharashtra, Lord Ganesh’s favourite. It takes the shape of a lotus and is considered a symbol of spiritual wisdom. The dumpling is filled with sweet coconut and jaggery and coated with a dough-soft rice flour covering. Preparing modaks is not merely cooking, it is a family tradition, bonding everybody with devotion and happiness.

Shrikhand:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Rich and creamy, Shrikhand is another festival treat. Made from strained yoghurt with sugar, saffron, and cardamom, this creamy delight is eaten with puris. Its rich texture and delicate fragrance turn it into a highlight of Maharashtrian parties on special occasions.

Basundi:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Demanding both time and patience, Basundi is a slow-cooked delight. Simmered milk, infused with cardamom, nutmeg, and saffron, turns into a thick, rich dessert with toppings of nuts. It can either be served warm or chilled, or simply enjoyed at a comfy gathering fitted for joyous occasions.

Aamras:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

Aamras is made out of the pulp of Alphonso mangoes. It is flavored either with cardamom or saffron and symbolises the taste of summer. Best enjoyed with freshly prepared hot puri, Aamras is treated as a festival itself for many families. 

Karanji:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A hallmark of prosperity and celebration, Karanji is a sweet coconut-filled pastry with a crisp golden crust and a delicious filling, highly relished during Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi

Anarsa:

(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)

An ancient Maharashtrian festival snack that is made from fermented rice dough and then sprinkled with poppy seeds. Fried to a golden brown, Anarsa is a textural contrast, crunchy on the outside and chewy within; it's an irresistible festive treat.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 11:27 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Embed widget