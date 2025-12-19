Explained | Who Was Osman Hadi, The Inqilab Mancha Spokesperson Who Died After Being Shot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sharif Osman Hadi, a key leader of the 2024 Student Uprising Movement and organiser of the youth platform Inqilab Mancha, has died after battling critical injuries sustained in a daylight shooting in Dhaka. His death has sparked widespread unrest across Bangladesh.

Death After Treatment in Singapore

Hadi, 32, was undergoing treatment at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after being airlifted for emergency neurosurgery. He was flown to Singapore on December 15 and died on December 18, 2025, after remaining in life-threatening condition.

The attack on Hadi took place on December 12, a day after the interim government announced the schedule for the general elections slated for February 2026.

The Shooting Incident

Hadi was travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Dhaka’s Paltan area when unidentified, masked gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at close range. He was critically wounded in the attack.

Following the shooting, Hadi was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in a comatose state. He was later shifted to Evercare Hospital. Given the severity of his neurological injuries, the interim government decided to transfer him abroad via air ambulance.

Singapore MFA Confirms Death

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death, saying, “Despite the best efforts of the doctors from SGH and the National Neuroscience Institute, Hadi succumbed to his injuries.”

Who Was Osman Hadi?

Hadi emerged as a prominent political activist during the “July Uprising” of 2024, a movement that culminated in the fall of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Political Role and Ideology

As a convener of Inqilab Mancha, Hadi was a vocal critic of the Awami League and opposed what he described as pro-India politics. He was known for his aggressive nationalist stance.

Election Bid

At the time of his death, Hadi was contesting as an independent candidate from the Dhaka-8 constituency in the February 2026 general elections.

Role in Awami League Opposition

His platform played a significant role in pushing for a ban on the Awami League’s participation in Bangladeshi politics, a position that made him a polarising figure.

Protests and Nationwide Unrest

News of Hadi’s death triggered violent protests across the country on Thursday night. Thousands gathered at Dhaka’s Shahbagh junction, chanting slogans and demanding justice.

Mobs attacked the offices of leading newspapers, including Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, and vandalised an Awami League office in Rajshahi.

'Fearless Frontline Fighter'

Demonstrators alleged that the attackers were linked to “defeated fascist forces” that had fled to India, leading to protests outside Indian missions in Bangladesh.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation, calling Hadi a “fearless frontline fighter”. He announced a one-day state mourning on Saturday, December 20, and said those responsible for the “premeditated attack” would be brought to “swift justice”.

Investigation and Reward

Bangladesh’s law enforcement agencies have launched a large-scale manhunt to apprehend the attackers. The Home Ministry has announced a reward of Taka 50 lakh (around USD 42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

While several individuals linked to the attackers have been detained, the main assailants remain at large.