HomeNewsWorld'You Are Killing Me': Says Journalist As Bangladesh Media Houses Face Attack Post Activist's Death

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chaos gripped Dhaka late Thursday night following the death of prominent youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, as violent protests broke out and mobs targeted media offices, trapping journalists inside buildings.

Media Offices Targeted, Staff Trapped

Demonstrators attacked the offices of leading newspapers, including the Daily Star, leaving staff stranded amid smoke and fire. In the early hours of Friday, Daily Star reporter Zyma Islam shared a distressing message on Facebook, describing the situation inside the building.

“I can’t breathe anymore. There’s too much smoke. I’m inside. You are killing me,” she wrote, adding that there was “too much smoke”.

AFP reported that “several buildings in the capital, including those housing the country’s two leading newspapers, were set on fire, with staff trapped inside.”

Fire Brought Under Control, Employees Still Inside

According to the Associated Press, firefighting officials said the blaze at the Daily Star was brought under control at around 1.40 am (1940 GMT Thursday), but 27 employees remained inside the building at the time.

Another Daily Star reporter, Ahmed Deepto, told AFP that staff had taken shelter at the rear of the premises and could hear protesters chanting slogans outside.

Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi?

Hadi, 32, was a spokesperson for the Inqilab Mancha platform and a candidate in Bangladesh’s upcoming national elections. He was shot in the head by masked assailants on December 12 while campaigning in Dhaka.

He was first treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to Singapore for advanced treatment. Reuters reported that he died after six days on life support.

Protests Spread Across Bangladesh

News of Hadi’s death triggered violent demonstrations in Dhaka and other cities. Protesters accused newspapers such as the Daily Star and Prothom Alo of aligning with India, where former prime minister Sheikh Hasina is currently living in self-imposed exile.

Violence was also reported in Chittagong, Rajshahi and other cities, with protesters blocking roads and attacking private residences.

Reuters said the protests were marked by slogans invoking Hadi’s name, with demonstrators vowing to continue their movement and demanding accountability for the attack.

Political Tensions and Government Response

The unrest comes amid heightened political instability following Sheikh Hasina’s flight to India in August 2024, after which Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of the interim administration.

In a televised address after Hadi’s death, Yunus described it as “an irreparable loss for the nation” and said “the country’s march toward democracy cannot be halted through fear, terror, or bloodshed,” AFP reported.

The government has announced special prayers and declared Saturday a day of mourning, with flags to be flown at half-mast.

Hunt for Assailants Continues

Authorities have launched a manhunt for Hadi’s attackers, releasing photographs of two key suspects and announcing a reward for information leading to their arrest.

Police and paramilitary forces were deployed across Dhaka to contain the violence, though several areas of the capital remained tense late into the night.

Published at : 19 Dec 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Bangladesh Media Houses Bangladesh Media Attacked Activist's Death Zyma Islam Osman Hadi Osman Hadi Death
