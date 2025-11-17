Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now & What Legal Options Remain After Her Death Sentence?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Over a year after fleeing Bangladesh amid a mass student-led uprising, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has now been convicted in crimes against humanity cases and sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court. Hasina, who left Dhaka on 5th August 2024 and has remained in self-imposed exile in New Delhi, continues to live under the protection of Indian authorities despite growing pressure from the Bangladeshi government. The latest verdict, delivered in absentia, marks a significant escalation in the legal and political campaign against her, intensifying diplomatic tensions between Dhaka and New Delhi as well as debates over justice, accountability and due process.

What Legal Options Remain for Hasina?

Despite the death sentence and multiple warrants issued in her name, Hasina still retains the right to appeal the conviction in the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, the only formal legal remedy available to her under the current process. Her continued stay in New Delhi also means the extradition request from Dhaka remains unexecuted, giving her legal space as long as India does not act on it. For now, her ability to contest the verdict depends on how, and when, she chooses to engage with Bangladeshi courts.

Hasina Speaks From Exile

Responding from New Delhi, Hasina said in an email interview that she may consider returning to Bangladesh, but only if “free, fair, and participatory elections” are guaranteed. She also insisted she lives “freely” in India within “reasonable limits,” despite Dhaka’s repeated demands for her extradition. Bangladesh has now issued a second arrest warrant against her, this time involving alleged enforced disappearances during her 15-year rule.

Political Unrest & Diplomatic Strain

Political tensions throughout 2025 have deepened. Pro-Hasina supporters clashed with security forces in districts including Gopalganj, while February’s “Bulldozer March” targeted properties linked to her, such as the Dhanmondi 32 residence. At the same time, “Operation Devil Hunt” has resulted in thousands of arrests, many believed to be her loyalists.

