'We Cancelled Out Of Respect': US Pilot Quits Dubai Airshow After IAF Tejas Jet Crash

Major Taylor ‘Fema’ Hiester, commander of the USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, voiced his deep shock over the decision by Dubai Airshow 2025 organisers to continue the event after the tragic crash of an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet that claimed the life of Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

Emotional Tribute on Instagram

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Hiester revealed that his team chose to cancel their final performance, along with several other acts, “out of respect to the IAF pilot, his colleagues and family.”

He recounted his reaction upon learning that the flying displays were still scheduled to continue. “I walked through the show site maybe an hour or two later expecting it to be empty, down, or off. It wasn’t,” he wrote, highlighting the surreal and uncomfortable atmosphere following the incident.

The Tragic Tejas Crash

The tragedy occurred on Friday at Al Maktoum International Airport, where Wing Commander Namansh Syal was performing an acrobatic manoeuvre in his Tejas fighter jet—a multi-role Light Combat Aircraft developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The crash led to Syal’s untimely death, sending shockwaves across the aviation community.

Hiester described the harrowing scene:

"Yesterday, on the final day of the Dubai Airshow, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Namansh Syal was killed performing a fighter jet acrobatic demo in the Tejas.

A Jarring Continuation

Despite the crash, Hiester noted that the announcer maintained an upbeat tone, the audience continued to watch subsequent performances with excitement, and the show concluded with congratulations to sponsors and performers.

“It was uncomfortable for me to imagine my team walking out of the show site without me to a rock and roll track as the next performer prepared,” he wrote. “The show must go on, is what they always say. And they’re right. But just remember someone will say that after you’ve gone too.”

Honouring Wing Commander Syal

On Sunday, Wing Commander Syal’s mortal remains were flown to Sulur Air Force Base in Tamil Nadu, where they were received with full military honours. Later, they were transported to his native Patiyalkar village in Himachal Pradesh in a flower-decked Army truck, accompanied by a convoy of armed forces and civilian vehicles.

Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal.



A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India.



The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour.

At the cremation in Kangra district, his wife, Wing Commander Afshan, struggled to contain her grief as she held their six-year-old daughter. Despite her sorrow, she managed a final farewell salute. Syal was cremated with full military honours, including a gun salute, while his cousin Nishant performed the last rites.