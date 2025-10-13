Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire

WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire

A small plane crashed near Hicks Airfield in Fort Worth, Texas, hitting parked trucks and sparking a massive fire. Both occupants died, and the blaze has been brought under control.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A quiet Sunday afternoon in Tarrant County, Texas, turned tragic when a small plane crashed near Hicks Airfield, striking several parked trucks and erupting into flames. The crash, which occurred around 1:30 p.m. along the 12000 block of North Saginaw Boulevard near Avondale, claimed at least two lives, officials confirmed.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the aircraft went down just off Business 287, igniting multiple 18-wheelers and trailers in a powerful explosion that sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky. Firefighters and emergency crews from multiple agencies rushed to the scene and worked swiftly to contain the blaze. By late afternoon, officials confirmed that the fire had been brought under control.

The wreckage was so intense that first responders initially struggled to approach the crash site due to the raging flames. “It was a massive fireball,” one witness told local media. “The whole area lit up in seconds.”

Footage from a nearby business, Texas Rhino Line, captured the horrifying moment the aircraft nosedived and exploded on impact, engulfing the trucks in flames. The Fort Worth Fire Department later confirmed that both people aboard the plane were killed instantly. Their identities, as well as the make and model of the aircraft, have not yet been released.

The crash site sits between Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Fort Worth Meacham Airport, just west of Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport. The location is also near Hicks Airfield (T67), a private, member-owned airstrip in unincorporated Tarrant County. Authorities have not yet said whether the plane was taking off from or heading toward Hicks at the time of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified and are expected to lead the investigation into what caused the fatal crash.

Sunday’s tragedy came less than 24 hours after another aviation accident in California, where a helicopter went down in Huntington Beach near Los Angeles. That crash left five people injured, including two onboard.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Tags :
Texas Plane Crash Hicks Airfield Fort Worth Small Plane Crash
Read more
