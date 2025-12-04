Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Video: US Air Force F-16 Explodes Into Huge Fireball After Crash In California

US Air Force F-16 from Thunderbirds crashes in California desert, explodes into huge fireball; pilot ejects safely with minor injuries.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An F-16 fighter jet belonging to the US Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds squadron crashed near Trona Airport in California on Wednesday morning, erupting into a massive fireball shortly after the pilot ejected to safety, officials confirmed.

The aircraft went down at around 10:45 am (local time) in a sparsely populated desert region south of Death Valley. Videos circulating online captured the dramatic plunge: the jet descending rapidly, the pilot ejecting seconds before impact, and a huge explosion sending thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Pilot Suffers Minor Injuries After Ejecting

The Thunderbirds acknowledged the incident in a statement, saying: “On December 3, 2025, at approximately 10:45 am, a Thunderbird pilot ejected safely from a F-16C Fighting Falcon aircraft during a training mission over controlled airspace in California.”

According to officials, the pilot sustained minor injuries and was transported to a hospital in Ridgecrest for evaluation. San Bernardino County Fire Department crews reached the site quickly and confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board. Emergency responders treated him at the scene before moving him for further care.

The pilot can be seen on the left side of the video as he ejected safely from the jet.

Authorities also emphasised that the resulting fire posed no threat to surrounding vegetation, urging members of the public to stay away from the crash area.

Cause of the Crash Still Unknown

Officials revealed that six Thunderbirds jets had taken off for a training mission earlier that morning, but only five made it back. Early assessments suggest the F-16 went down under unexplained circumstances near the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake — a key US Navy testing and evaluation hub.

The crash site sits within a vast training corridor regularly used by military aircraft due to its open landscape and controlled airspace. The Thunderbirds frequently fly in this region as they prepare for airshow performances across the country.

F-16 Central to Air Force Aerobatic Displays

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine multirole jet, plays a vital role in the Thunderbirds' high-precision aerobatic routines. Their shows aim to demonstrate US air power and support Air Force recruitment initiatives.

The Air Force’s 57th Wing Public Affairs Office confirmed that the incident remains under active investigation. More information is expected once teams complete a detailed assessment of the crash site. For now, the cause of the crash has not been determined.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 08:26 AM (IST)
