Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldChina's Most Powerful DF-5C Nuclear Missile Debuts At Military Parade: Here's What It Can Do

China's Most Powerful DF-5C Nuclear Missile Debuts At Military Parade: Here's What It Can Do

The military parade was overseen by President Xi Jinping and attended by 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

China unveiled its latest nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, the Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), during a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. The event was overseen by President Xi Jinping and attended by 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

These Are Features Of DF-5C

The DF-5C, an upgraded version of the Dongfeng-5 missile, is silo-based and launched from underground facilities. According to defence analyst Alexander Neill, the missile has a range of about 12,400 miles, making it capable of striking any part of the United States from mainland China. It can also carry up to 12 nuclear warheads on a single mission, enhancing its role as a strategic deterrent.

Alongside the DF-5C, China showcased other nuclear-capable systems, including the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, which can be fired from a mobile launcher and is believed to have a range of more than 7,500 miles with multiple warhead capacity.

Also featured were the JL-1 and JL-3 missiles, launched from aircraft and naval vessels, respectively, expanding China’s nuclear triad capabilities.

For the first time, China displayed the LY-1 laser weapon, mounted on armoured trucks. Neill said the system is believed to have the power to disable electronics or blind pilots.

The parade also highlighted China’s progress in drone technology, including AI-powered drones and the AJX002 giant submarine drone, measuring about 65 feet in length.

Published at : 04 Sep 2025 07:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
XI Jinping China Military Day Parade China World War 2 China DF 5C DF 5C Features
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
GST Council Clears Dual Tax Slabs Of 5%, 18%, Implementation From Sept 22; States Flag Revenue Loss
World
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
President Xi Should Have Mentioned US In Military Parade: Trump
India
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class, Youth’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
‘Benefit For Farmers, MSME, Middle-Class’: PM Modi On GST Reforms After Council Nod To 2-Slab System
World
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Direct Talks With Zelenskyy
‘Talks Or By Force’: Putin Seeks Conditional End To Ukraine War, Says This On Talks With Zelenskyy
Advertisement

Videos

Nature’s Fury: Landslides Hit Himachal, Bihar Raid Uncovers ₹100 Cr Assets, Uttarakhand Flooded
Delhi Flood Crisis: Yamuna Submerges Vasudev Ghat, 1,000 Rescued From Low-Lying Areas
Delhi On Flood Alert: Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark After Hathnikund Water Release
Himachal Temple Collapses, Nashik Dog Cruelty Sparks Outrage, Kota Rail Disrupted
Delhi on Alert: Delhi On High Alert As Yamuna River Surges Past Danger Mark, Evacuations Underway
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget