China's Most Powerful DF-5C Nuclear Missile Debuts At Military Parade: Here's What It Can Do

China unveiled its latest nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, the Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), during a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday. The event was overseen by President Xi Jinping and attended by 20 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

These Are Features Of DF-5C

The DF-5C, an upgraded version of the Dongfeng-5 missile, is silo-based and launched from underground facilities. According to defence analyst Alexander Neill, the missile has a range of about 12,400 miles, making it capable of striking any part of the United States from mainland China. It can also carry up to 12 nuclear warheads on a single mission, enhancing its role as a strategic deterrent.

Alongside the DF-5C, China showcased other nuclear-capable systems, including the DF-61 intercontinental ballistic missile, which can be fired from a mobile launcher and is believed to have a range of more than 7,500 miles with multiple warhead capacity.

Also featured were the JL-1 and JL-3 missiles, launched from aircraft and naval vessels, respectively, expanding China’s nuclear triad capabilities.

For the first time, China displayed the LY-1 laser weapon, mounted on armoured trucks. Neill said the system is believed to have the power to disable electronics or blind pilots.

The parade also highlighted China’s progress in drone technology, including AI-powered drones and the AJX002 giant submarine drone, measuring about 65 feet in length.