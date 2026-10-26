Jamia Protest: FIR Against Congress MPs Imran Masood, Imran Pratapgarhi For 'Trespassing'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FIR registered against Congress MPs for Jamia campus trespassing.

Students continue 14-day hunger strike for union elections' restoration.

University shifted classes online, tightened protest site restrictions.

Protesters allege police deployment, detentions, and administrative pressure.

An FIR has reportedly been registered against Congress MPs Imran Masood and Imran Pratapgarhi for alleged trespassing on the campus of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia, amid an ongoing student protest demanding the restoration of students’ union elections.

According to PTI, the Delhi Police registered the FIR following a complaint by the university administration, which accused the MPs and others of trespassing on the campus. The complaint also alleged that their visit could incite unrest amid the continuing agitation.

The protest, which began on October 12, includes a hunger strike by students seeking the restoration of students’ union elections. The protesters have accused the university administration of ignoring their demands and taking measures to curb the agitation.

FIR Filed After University Complaint

The university authorities lodged a formal complaint with the police against Congress Lok Sabha MP Imran Masood, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi and others. The police subsequently registered an FIR over alleged trespassing, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, restrictions were tightened around the protest site on Sunday. Entry through Gate No. 7 and nearby gates leading to the site was completely prohibited, while the police made announcements asking students to vacate the premises and footpaths.

The university administration had also announced on Saturday that all courses would shift to online mode with immediate effect until further notice.

Students Allege Administrative Pressure Amid Hunger Strike

Students have been on hunger strike for 14 days, with protesters alleging that the administration has failed to take their demands seriously. They have also claimed that their health is deteriorating and accused university officials of mistreating them.

A student participating in the hunger strike said their health had been worsening with each passing day. “As you know, we have been sitting on hunger strike for the past 14 days. My health is deteriorating day by day. I have started feeling weak, but the Jamia administration is not serious about any of our demands,” the student said.

The student further alleged that the administration had shut the library, canteen and washrooms while moving classes online. The protesters claimed these measures had added to their difficulties during the hunger strike.

Protesters Question Police Deployment, Alleged Detentions

The students have also raised concerns over the deployment of police personnel around the university. They alleged that a large police presence had been maintained around the campus, with personnel stationed at its gates.

According to the protesters, students arriving at the university were being taken into custody without adequate explanation. They alleged that some students were detained without being informed of the reasons.

The students have called for their concerns to be heard as the agitation continues. The university’s decision to shift classes online, restrictions around the protest site and the FIR against the Congress MPs have added to the developments surrounding the ongoing demand for the restoration of students’ union elections.