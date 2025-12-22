Applying for H-1B or H-4? US Urges To Expand 'Online Presence Reviews'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States on Monday announced that the Department of State has expanded “online presence reviews” to all H-1B and H-4 visa applicants as part of its standard screening process.

“This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H-1B and H-4 visas. It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B programme while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers,” the US said in a worldwide alert issued on Monday.

Visa Processing to Continue, Applicants Warned of Delays

The alert clarified that US embassies and consulates will continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 non-immigrant visa applications. However, applicants were advised to prepare for longer timelines.

“We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications,” it said.

Heightened Scrutiny Under Trump Administration

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of non-immigrant visa holders under the Trump administration, particularly those on H-1B visas. Several visa categories, including H-1B, F-1 and J-1, have been affected by changes introduced as part of stricter vetting measures.

Many visa holders have reported being stranded in their home countries after travelling to renew documentation, as US consulates delay scheduled interviews to allow for more detailed background checks.

Indian H-1B Holders Affected by Appointment Cancellations

Hundreds of Indian H-1B visa holders who returned to India in December to renew their work permits remain stranded after US consular offices abruptly cancelled their appointments, issuing new dates months later.

HT has reported that the rescheduled appointments are linked to the US’s updated visa-vetting policy, which includes screening applicants’ social media histories. US authorities have said the expanded “online presence reviews” are aimed at identifying applicants who may pose a national security risk.

H-1B Programme Under Policy Shadow

The Trump administration’s hardline stance on immigration has weighed heavily on the H-1B programme, once a central pillar of the US immigration system for highly skilled foreign workers. Indians account for more than 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders.

However, US President Donald Trump and several of his allies have increasingly pushed back against the programme as part of a broader shift towards restrictive immigration policies.