US: Shooter Opens Fire At Texas Detention Centre, Leaves 3 Wounded Before Killing Self

US: Shooter Opens Fire At Texas Detention Centre, Leaves 3 Wounded Before Killing Self

A shooting at a Dallas ICE detention facility left three people injured and the gunman dead by suicide. The motive is unknown, but Homeland Security cited rising attacks against ICE.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three individuals were shot at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility in Dallas on Wednesday before the gunman turned the weapon on himself, officials confirmed. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, speaking to CNN, said the investigation was still underway to establish who exactly had been targeted.

“It could be employees, it could be civilians that were visiting the facility, it could be detainees,” Lyons explained. “At this point, we’re still working through that.”

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated that the situation remained fluid, with the agency confirming “multiple injuries and fatalities.” While the motive had not yet been determined, Noem pointed to an increase in attacks against ICE personnel in recent months, as per AP.

Dozens of emergency response vehicles were seen lining a highway adjacent to the detention centre shortly after the incident. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have not released further details.

Previous July Attack in Texas Cited

The latest shooting comes just weeks after a violent assault on the Prairieland Detention Centre in Alvarado, southwest of Dallas, during Fourth of July celebrations. In that attack, men clad in black military-style gear opened fire, leaving a police officer with a gunshot wound to the neck. Federal prosecutors reported that at least 11 suspects have since been charged in connection with that incident.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 06:47 PM (IST)
