ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldDemocrats Win Majority In US Midterm Elections, Multiple Governors' Offices Turn Blue

Democrats Win Majority In US Midterm Elections, Multiple Governors' Offices Turn Blue

Counting is still underway in two closely watched races involving Democratic-held seats in Michigan and Minnesota.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:58 AM (IST)

Democrats are projected to have made significant gains in the US elections, securing a strong lead in the House of Representatives and making advances in the Senate. The party has also won key gubernatorial races, in what is being seen as a setback for President Donald Trump. Even Texas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, is projected to have shifted towards the Democrats.

According to Associated Press projections, Democrats are set to take Republican-held Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Counting is still underway in two closely watched races involving Democratic-held seats in Michigan and Minnesota.

In the House, Democrats are projected to comfortably cross the 218-seat threshold required for a majority. CNBC's Election Desk estimates that the party could secure at least 235 seats.

The Democrats also appear poised to capture the governors' offices in Ohio and Texas. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton is projected to defeat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, while Gina Hinojosa is projected to win against Republican Ken Paxton in Texas.

The Associated Press is providing vote data and election projections to CNBC. Poll closing began at 6 pm ET, with Alaska scheduled to be the last state to close its polling stations at 1 am ET.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Midterm Elections Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Midterms 2026: Indian-Origin Pia Dandiya Makes History, Subramanyam And Miller Win Re-Election
US Midterms 2026: Indian-Origin Dandiya Makes History; Subramanyam, Miller Win Re-Election
World
Trump To End $4 Billion Annual US Military Aid To Israel By Year-End, Says Netanyahu Agrees
Trump To End $4 Billion Annual US Military Aid To Israel By Year-End, Says Netanyahu Agrees
World
US Midterm Elections: Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race
Vivek Ramaswamy Falls Behind In Crucial Ohio Governor Race
World
US Midterm Elections: Democrats Make Early Gains As Trump Faces Threat To Grip On Congress
US Midterm Elections: Democrats Make Early Gains As Trump Faces Threat To Grip On Congress
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget