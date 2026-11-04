Democrats Win Majority In US Midterm Elections, Multiple Governors' Offices Turn Blue

Democrats are projected to have made significant gains in the US elections, securing a strong lead in the House of Representatives and making advances in the Senate. The party has also won key gubernatorial races, in what is being seen as a setback for President Donald Trump. Even Texas, traditionally a Republican stronghold, is projected to have shifted towards the Democrats.

According to Associated Press projections, Democrats are set to take Republican-held Senate seats in Iowa, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas. Counting is still underway in two closely watched races involving Democratic-held seats in Michigan and Minnesota.

In the House, Democrats are projected to comfortably cross the 218-seat threshold required for a majority. CNBC's Election Desk estimates that the party could secure at least 235 seats.

The Democrats also appear poised to capture the governors' offices in Ohio and Texas. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton is projected to defeat Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, while Gina Hinojosa is projected to win against Republican Ken Paxton in Texas.

The Associated Press is providing vote data and election projections to CNBC. Poll closing began at 6 pm ET, with Alaska scheduled to be the last state to close its polling stations at 1 am ET.