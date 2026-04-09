Massive Crowds In Tehran Mark 40 Days Since Ali Khamenei’s Killing

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A massive rally was held in Tehran on Thursday to mark 40 days since the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawing thousands into the streets in a show of mourning and political defiance. The gathering also underscored growing public scepticism over the recently announced two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, with many attendees questioning its durability and intent amid continued regional tensions.

🎦 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attends the ceremony marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at 'Republic Square' in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/iqSuWonRll April 9, 2026

Hezbollah Under Pressure

Hezbollah has strongly condemned Israel’s latest strikes, echoing the stance taken by the Lebanese government. The group has accused Israel of deliberately targeting civilians when it fails to achieve its primary military objective-the disarmament of Hezbollah.

However, the Iran-backed group finds itself in an increasingly precarious position. It had been relying on Tehran to broker a broader ceasefire that would extend to Lebanon. Iranian officials have suggested that de-escalation in Lebanon forms part of the wider understanding, but this has been firmly rejected by both Israel and the United States. US President Donald Trump has also made it clear that Lebanon is not covered under the current ceasefire framework.

Ceasefire Limits Exposed

Despite the uncertainty, Hezbollah has continued cross-border rocket fire and has attempted to slow Israel’s ground operations in southern Lebanon. Yet, the balance of power remains heavily tilted. Israel retains control of the skies, allowing it to carry out sustained aerial strikes that have resulted in widespread destruction and mounting civilian casualties.

This military dominance has intensified pressure on both the Lebanese population and its government, raising concerns about the humanitarian and political fallout. Hezbollah’s strategy had hinged on Iran leveraging its influence to calm the Lebanese front, but that expectation has yet to materialise.

The situation highlights the limitations of the current ceasefire, which appears narrowly defined and insufficient to contain broader regional hostilities.