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Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday assured US Ambassador to Pakistan Natalie Baker of comprehensive security arrangements for foreign dignitaries arriving for the upcoming US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

The high-stakes meeting, scheduled for Saturday, follows a two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, pausing hostilities that erupted on February 28. Pakistan is set to host the in-person dialogue, positioning itself at the centre of a sensitive diplomatic moment.

Pakistan Steps Up Security as Top US Officials Expected

During his meeting with the US envoy, Naqvi outlined the extensive preparations underway, emphasising that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the safety of visiting delegations.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Interior, the visiting dignitaries will include US Vice President JD Vance, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, whom Naqvi described as “our special guests”.

“A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect,” the minister said.

Ambassador Baker, in turn, acknowledged Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts and its role in facilitating the talks.

Traffic Curbs, Holidays Announced as Capital Tightens Security

With preparations intensifying, Islamabad authorities have rolled out sweeping measures to manage security and movement across the city. The Islamabad Police issued a traffic advisory on X, warning of diversions along the Express Highway due to the movement of foreign delegations and urging commuters to plan accordingly and cooperate with officials.

A 30-member advance US team has already arrived in the capital to review arrangements, according to Dawn.

To further streamline security operations, authorities declared local holidays in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Thursday and Friday. A hotel within the highly secured Red Zone has been cleared and reserved exclusively for the visiting delegations, with additional layers of protection deployed in and around the area.

Red Zone Sealed, Emergency Services on Standby

Security has been significantly tightened across the twin cities, with the Red Zone set to remain completely sealed during the delegates’ stay. Multiple law enforcement agencies and security forces have been mobilised, reflecting the sensitivity of the diplomatic engagement.

Emergency preparedness has also been ramped up. State-run rescue departments and hospitals have been placed on high alert, instructed to ensure staff availability and maintain essential supplies.