Pakistan Leads Push To Revive US-Iran Ceasefire Talks Amid Strained Truce

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan leads talks to extend Iran-US ceasefire, averting collapse.

Mediators facilitate dialogue on extending fragile ceasefire beyond April 22.

Key differences on nuclear program, sanctions hinder lasting agreement.

Strait of Hormuz navigation emerges as a sensitive flashpoint.

A fresh round of dialogue between Iran and the United States is being actively pursued, Pakistani officials said on Monday, as regional and global powers intensify efforts to prevent the fragile peace process from collapsing.

Diplomats familiar with back-channel exchanges told Dawn that intermediaries are working to bring Tehran and Washington back to the negotiating table. Pakistan is playing a central role in the effort, supported by Türkiye and Egypt, with the immediate focus on extending the current ceasefire.

Pakistan Leads Efforts to Keep Talks Alive

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told a federal cabinet meeting that, despite mounting pressure, the truce remains intact for now. He underscored Islamabad’s direct involvement in facilitating negotiations.

“In Islamabad, for 21 hours, direct talks were held. I am a witness to it. We worked day and night. Ceasefire is still there. There are a few hurdles, and efforts are underway to resolve them,” Sharif said, highlighting the government’s sustained diplomatic engagement.

He conveyed a similar message during a conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to preserving the ceasefire. The Japanese leader acknowledged Islamabad’s role and expressed support for ongoing peace efforts.

Ceasefire Under Strain as Key Differences Persist

The ceasefire, brokered on April 7 after weeks of hostilities, is set to expire on April 22. While it technically holds, tensions are rising. The United States has moved towards enforcing a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, a step Iran has warned would violate the truce.

The Islamabad talks, the highest-level engagement between the two sides since 1979, concluded without a formal agreement but avoided a breakdown. Delegations engaged through multiple formats, including direct discussions and expert-level exchanges. However, diplomats noted that only a narrow diplomatic window remains.

At the heart of the deadlock are big structural differences. Washington is seeking long-term commitments on Iran’s nuclear programme, including limits on enrichment and safeguards against weaponisation, along with assurances of unrestricted maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran, meanwhile, has insisted on recognition of its sovereign rights under international frameworks, particularly the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, alongside comprehensive sanctions relief and credible guarantees before taking irreversible steps.

Strait of Hormuz Emerges as Flashpoint

A key sticking point remains the sequencing of concessions. The United States wants Iran to act first, while Iran is demanding trust-building measures and guarantees upfront. Diplomats said this fundamental disagreement has kept both sides locked in a cycle of stalemate.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a particularly sensitive issue. While Washington has stressed the importance of free and secure navigation, Iran views control over the waterway as a crucial element of its post-war leverage.

Following the Islamabad talks, increased naval activity in the region has added urgency to diplomatic efforts. Officials warn that any miscalculation at sea could quickly unravel the already fragile ceasefire.