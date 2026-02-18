Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Deploys Over 50 Fighter Jets To Middle East As Nuclear Talks With Iran Resume

The US sent over 50 fighter jets and a carrier group to the Middle East as nuclear talks with Iran resumed amid rising tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The United States has significantly expanded its military footprint in the Middle East, moving more than 50 fighter jets into the region within 24 hours even as diplomatic efforts with Iran over its nuclear program continue in Geneva. According to Axios, which first reported the development, a U.S. official confirmed the rapid aircraft deployment. Aviation observers tracking military movements independently identified multiple advanced jets — including F-22s, F-35s, and F-16s — arriving alongside aerial refueling tankers, signaling readiness for sustained missions.

Second Carrier Strike Group Heads Toward Region

Alongside the air buildup, the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group has departed the Caribbean and is crossing the Atlantic en route to the Middle East, according to a Navy official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity due to operational sensitivities.

The carrier is accompanied by three guided-missile destroyers — the USS Mahan, the USS Bainbridge, and the USS Winston Churchill. Based on its current trajectory, the strike group is expected to arrive near Iranian waters in over a week.

The USS Abraham Lincoln and other American forces were already operating in the region earlier this year, reflecting a sustained buildup.

Khamenei Issues Stark Warning

As Washington reinforced its presence, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivered a pointed message directed at U.S. President Donald Trump during a speech in Tehran.

Responding to repeated American assertions of military dominance, Khamenei said that even the strongest military power could be hit so forcefully that it might not recover, reported News18. Referring to the growing U.S. naval presence, he warned that while warships are formidable, what is more dangerous is the weapon capable of sending those warships to the bottom of the sea.

He also rejected decades of U.S. efforts to pressure Tehran, arguing that Washington had failed to dismantle the Islamic Republic and would not succeed.

Strait Of Hormuz Drills Raise Stakes

Tensions escalated further when Iran announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire military exercises. State media reported missile launches conducted during drills framed as necessary for “safety and maritime concerns.”

The waterway is a critical artery for global energy markets, with roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil passing through it. While Iran has previously staged exercises in the area, publicly declaring a closure represents a sharper escalation amid the current standoff.

Despite the visible military maneuvers, both sides signaled cautious optimism following talks in Geneva. U.S. officials said the discussions “made progress,” though key differences remain unresolved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Iran conducted military exercises recently?

Yes, Iran announced the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz for live-fire military exercises. Missile launches were reported during these drills.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Iran US
