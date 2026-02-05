Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides

US, Iran To Restart Nuclear Dialogue In Oman After Fresh Signals From Both Sides

The US and Iran will resume nuclear talks in Oman on Friday, marking a cautious diplomatic return amid deep mistrust and rising regional tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 08:34 AM (IST)

The United States and Iran are preparing to re-engage in nuclear negotiations this Friday in Oman, ending days of uncertainty over where and how the talks would be held. The meeting in Muscat signals a tentative reopening of diplomatic channels between the two longtime adversaries, even as mistrust, regional instability, and the threat of escalation continue to loom large.

The renewed dialogue comes after weeks of behind-the-scenes deliberations and public posturing from both sides. While officials stress that expectations remain modest, the talks represent the first formal engagement since May and could shape the trajectory of regional security in the coming months.

Talks Confirmed After Days Of Confusion

Confirmation of the venue followed mixed signals earlier in the week. US President Donald Trump, speaking to NBC News on Wednesday, issued a stark warning aimed at Iran’s top leadership: “He should be very worried, yeah. As you know, they are negotiating with us.”

Soon after, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi took to social media to announce that the discussions would take place Friday morning in Muscat. A White House official later corroborated the plan, stating that both delegations remain committed to meeting despite earlier uncertainty.

Initially, Washington believed Turkey would host the negotiations. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the administration was under the impression that Ankara had been finalised as the venue, while reiterating that the US remained open to dialogue wherever talks could be productive.

Narrow Agenda & Format Differences

Iran ultimately pushed for the talks to be shifted to Oman, a country that has historically served as a discreet intermediary between Tehran and Washington. Tehran also insisted that discussions be confined strictly to nuclear issues and that no third-party nations be involved.

Officials familiar with the deliberations said Iran was firm that only US and Iranian representatives should participate. Washington later accepted these conditions, though sources indicate the decision was taken with caution rather than optimism.

The United States is seeking to stop Iran’s uranium enrichment, limit its ballistic missile development, and reduce its support for regional proxy groups. Iran, however, has made it clear that it is prepared to discuss only its nuclear programme.

Regional Pressure & Signals from Tehran

According to a regional official, several Arab and Muslim leaders privately encouraged Washington to keep diplomatic channels open, warning that abandoning talks could worsen instability. Despite deep skepticism within the administration—one US official said it was “very skeptical” about any breakthrough—the White House agreed to proceed.

Tensions have intensified in recent weeks, with Trump hinting at possible military action tied to Iran’s domestic unrest. Against this backdrop, Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian announced he had directed the foreign minister to pursue “fair and equitable negotiations” with the US, a move analysts believe carries the tacit approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Ghaziabad Tragedy: Ghaziabad Sisters Trading Indian Identity for 'Korean Royalty' Leap to Death in Task

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oman Iran US
