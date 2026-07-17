US introduces fixed-term for student, exchange visas

Washington, Jul 16 (PTI): The US on Thursday tightened the rules governing visas for foreign students, exchange visitors and journalists, ending the old regime that allowed them to stay in the country indefinitely without government oversight.

The new regulation establishes a fixed period of admission for nonimmigrant visa holders in F, J, and I classifications, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement here.

The F category visas are for students, the J category for exchange visitors, and the I category is for journalists.

Nonimmigrant students (F visas) and exchange visitors (J visas) will be admitted for the length of their specific programme, not to exceed a maximum period of four years, the DHS said in a statement.

“For decades, foreign students have been admitted into the US indefinitely, allowing thousands to abuse our immigration system by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid having to leave the US,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin said in a statement here.

Mullin said by implementing clear, finite limits on these visas, the US is reclaiming its ability to properly screen, vet, and monitor individuals within its borders.

“This final rule ensures that foreign students remain focused on their primary purpose: completing their studies and returning home,” he said.

The DHS said the decisive shift restores integrity to the nation’s immigration system, combats rampant visa abuse, and strengthens national security through regular vetting.

It said a fixed period of admission is currently in place for many other types of nonimmigrant visas.

Since 1978, foreign students have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period, enabling thousands to become “forever students” by perpetually enrolling in courses to avoid departure.

Visa holders requiring additional time to complete an academic programme must formally apply for an Extension of Stay directly through the US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

This transitions oversight from university staff back to federal authorities and subjects applicants to biometric vetting, background checks, and fraud screenings, the DHS said.

The time allowed for F-1 students to prepare for departure, transfer schools, or change status following graduation is reduced from 60 days to 30 days.

The rule introduces strict limitations on academic changes.

Current nonimmigrant visa holders residing in the US under the previous “duration of status” framework will transition to the new system automatically, with their authorised stay capped at a maximum of four years from the effective date of this rule. PTI SKU GRS GRS GRS

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