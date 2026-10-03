Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ohio Hindu temple damaged by bricks, prompting investigation calls.

Authorities investigate incident; motive and suspects remain unconfirmed.

Advocacy groups condemn attack, highlight wider anti-Hindu rhetoric.

A Hindu temple in Ohio was damaged after one or more people allegedly hurled bricks at the building, with advocacy groups calling for a swift investigation into the incident and saying it could constitute a hate crime. The Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights was targeted at around 1:30 pm, according to the Hindu American Foundation (HAF). No suspect has been publicly identified so far, and authorities have not confirmed a religious motive.

Temple Hit By Bricks

HAF said the temple suffered significant damage in the attack. The organisation said surveillance footage was available and was being examined by authorities. In a post on X, HAF stated, "Hindu temple attacked in Ohio today | At 1:30 PM today, the Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Dham Hindu Mandir in Richmond Heights, Ohio was attacked by perpetrator(s) who threw bricks at the temple, causing significant damage."

The organisation added, "Surveillance video is available and being reviewed by authorities. The @FBI @CivilRights are being alerted. HAF is in touch with temple leaders and offering all assistance."

The circumstances surrounding the attack, including the identity of those involved and their motive, remain under investigation.

HAF Seeks Swift Action

HAF said the incident should be investigated as a possible hate crime and urged law enforcement agencies to prioritise identifying those responsible.

"This possible hate crime comes at a time of unprecedented hate & vitriol directed at the Hindu American community, and we ask that law enforcement make apprehending the perpetrator(s) a top priority," the organisation said, as per reports.

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It also called on political leaders and government agencies to respond publicly to what it described as hateful rhetoric directed at Indian and Hindu American communities.

"We also call on our nation's elected leaders & government agencies to publicly & unequivocally condemn hateful rhetoric against Indian and Hindu American communities."

Priests, Devotees Were Inside

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) said the attack occurred while priests and devotees were inside the temple.

The organisation did not provide details on whether anyone was hurt or specify the precise number of windows or other parts of the building that were damaged.

CoHNA called on Richmond Heights Mayor Kim Thomas and local law enforcement to respond to the incident.

"We call upon Mayor Kim Thomas and @RichmondHtsOH to condemn such bigotry and @PoliceRichmond to take swift action against the perpetrator," CoHNA said in a social media post.

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Motive Yet To Be Established

There has been no public announcement identifying a suspect or confirming an arrest in connection with the incident.

Authorities have also not established that the attack was motivated by hostility towards Hindus or any other religious group, ANI reported.

The incident occurred as Hindu communities across the US began observing Hindu Heritage Month during October. It also comes ahead of Navratri, a major Hindu festival.

The timing has added significance for community organisations, although the available information does not establish a connection between the attack and the religious observances.

Earlier Temple Vandalism

CoHNA has previously documented several incidents involving vandalism at Hindu temples and religious sites across the United States.

Its records include damage to a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Shri Tulsi Mandir in Queens, New York, in August 2022. In December 2023, hateful graffiti was reported at the SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Newark, California.

BAPS temples in Melville, New York, and the Sacramento area of California were also vandalised in September 2024.

In March 2025, a BAPS temple in Chino Hills, California, was defaced with messages directed at the Hindu community.