CJP's Das, Ranka's Release Delayed As Magistrate Cites Threats: 5-Hour Wait, 10-Minute Hearing

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP leaders' release remained unresolved after Sunday's brief hearing.

Police alleged protest; magistrate's threat complaint triggered FIR.

CJP alleged authorities deliberately delayed release; cited bond rejections.

Leaders were arrested October 13 for scaling Jantar Mantar gates.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders waited nearly five hours at Delhi’s Mandir Marg police station on Sunday for a hearing on the release of convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who have been in judicial custody since October 14. However, proceedings lasted barely eight to 10 minutes, leaving their release unresolved for the fifth consecutive day.

According to CJP representatives, Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Mahesh Kumar Meena arrived at the police station between 1.30 pm and 2 pm, but the hearing began only around 5 pm. The party alleged that its members had repeatedly submitted surety bonds since October 15 and completed the required formalities, yet officials continued to raise fresh objections.

The hearing took another turn when police alleged that CJP leaders were planning another protest. The SEM reportedly cited threats and mental harassment, while a public prosecutor said the matter required investigation. Police later confirmed that an FIR had been registered following the magistrate’s complaint.

Police Allege CJP Leaders Were Planning Another Protest

During the hearing, police alleged that CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were planning another protest. They cited Dipke’s reported remarks at the airport on Sunday that the party would strategise its next course of action.

A CJP spokesperson denied the allegation, saying the party had no protest planned and was not even posting about one on social media.

According to people present during the proceedings, a police officer said Meena had reported receiving threats over keeping the two convenors in judicial custody. The officer also cited the SEM’s concerns about mental harassment and personal risk.

As the SEM prepared to leave, the public prosecutor reportedly said the matter needed to be investigated. CJP members alleged that the prosecutor’s appearance came after three days of proceedings concerning the duo’s release. Police subsequently confirmed that an FIR had been registered following the SEM’s complaint.

Why Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Were Arrested

Das and Ranka were detained on October 13 after allegedly scaling the locked gates of Jantar Mantar, which had been denotified as a designated protest site, along with other CJP members to unfurl the national flag. They were subsequently arrested.

In an order dated October 14, the SEM said the two had breached a surety bond signed on October 11 to maintain peace. The order remanded them to judicial custody for five days, noting that “no sound surety” had been produced at that stage. The matter was listed for further inquiry on October 19.

CJP’s head of legal affairs, Ratna Singh, alleged that the public prosecutor arrived only after three days, while the SEM reached the police station about five hours after the scheduled proceedings were expected to begin.

“They started blaming us for sending the threats. I mean... how’s that related to the case? They just orchestrated all this to delay the hearing. They didn’t hear anything. I’m sure they are trying to delay this further as there will be holiday on Monday as well,” Singh alleged.

CJP Alleges Repeated Objections To Surety Bonds

CJP national secretary Aafreen Nawaz said party members had been visiting Mandir Marg police station for four days to secure the release of Das and Ranka. She alleged that officials repeatedly rejected surety submissions on different grounds, including objections to fixed deposits and the Delhi addresses of people standing surety.

“Despite getting bank stamps on FDs, they are not accepting it. They also rejected bond saying the person’s address is not from Delhi. Once, they said IO is stuck in traffic. The other time, SHO arrived late,” Nawaz said.

She also alleged that party volunteers had been picked up and threatened during the efforts to secure the duo’s release.

Dipke, meanwhile, accused the authorities of deliberately prolonging the detention. In a post on X, he alleged that the state was resorting to delaying tactics because it lacked legal grounds to keep the two leaders behind bars.

Delhi Police Deny Deliberate Delay, Confirm FIR

Delhi Police denied deliberately delaying the release, maintaining that officials were following the prescribed procedure and that the surety bonds submitted by the party were defective.

“They have been filing faulty surety bonds and we can’t accept them. We have to follow procedure,” a senior police officer said.

Police also said Meena reported receiving threatening messages on Sunday evening. An FIR was registered in New Delhi district on the basis of his complaint under provisions relating to criminal intimidation and threats.

According to the officer, the SEM expressed concern about continuing to discharge his duties while facing threats. Police registered the case and initiated an inquiry into the complaint, leaving the dispute over the release of Das and Ranka unresolved.