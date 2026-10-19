Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP alleges illegal arrests, vows to continue protests.

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly threatening a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) during the bail proceedings of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, news agency ANI reported.

The development comes amid the party’s allegations of illegal arrests and detentions linked to its protests, with CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke asserting that the group would continue its efforts despite the police action. The outfit has alleged that the release of its two leaders was being deliberately delayed, and that the four sureties submitted in connection with their bail were rejected on vague grounds.

A non-cognisable report is generally registered for offences in which police cannot arrest an accused without a warrant or investigate without a magistrate’s permission, as prescribed by law.

CJP Alleges Delay In Bail Proceedings

CJP legal head Ratna Singh alleged that the bail proceedings had been delayed despite the hearing being scheduled for noon. In a post on X, she said she had been waiting at the police station since 11 am, but the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), who also functions as the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM), had not arrived by 4.42 pm.

In another post, Singh described the proceedings as an “absolute misuse of power by the Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) court”.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said the magistrate later told the lawyers that he had received a threatening message. She also alleged that the public prosecutor had appeared only on the fifth day and had shown no willingness to discuss the case or secure anyone’s release.

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"The public prosecutor didn't come for four days. He came on the fifth day. (He) didn't want to talk about the case. He didn't want to release anyone," Singh said.

Recounting the exchange during the hearing, Singh said the lawyers had urged the magistrate to act against whoever had allegedly sent the threat instead of allowing it to affect the bail proceedings.

"The SEM mentioned that someone has sent him a threatening message...Our lawyers said that if someone has threatened you, you should take action against them. Put their number in the order. Tell us their name. Our lawyers countered them. They said that you should take action against the person who has sent you the threatening message. Why are you not listening to this case?" she said.

What Dipke Said On Leaders' Release

Speaking to ANI in Delhi on Saturday, Dipke said the activists would regroup and decide on their next course of action after Ranka and Das returned. He expressed hope that the two leaders would be released on Sunday and said he was on his way to meet advocate Vrinda Grover to discuss legal matters.

"Once Saurav and Ashu come, we will gather, restrategize, and determine how to move forward. Given what we have witnessed over the past few days, including the illegal arrests and detentions, it is clear that there is an attempt to intimidate us. However, we will neither be intimidated nor back down. This is a long battle, and we are fully prepared for it. Hopefully, both of them will be released today. I am on my way to meet Vrinda Ma'am to discuss some legal matters regarding this," Dipke said.

Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday, a day after the Delhi Police detained him ahead of the proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Central Park in Connaught Place. He was subsequently released from Mandir Marg Police Station.

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CJP Leaders In Judicial Custody Since October 14

Das and Ranka were sent to five days of judicial custody on October 14 after allegedly entering Jantar Mantar by scaling its locked gates. The venue had been de-notified as a designated protest site.

On Saturday, the CJP said it had consulted senior advocate Kapil Sibal and warned of legal action if the two leaders were not released by Sunday. The party alleged that deliberate delays in the proceedings had prolonged their custody.

The outfit has been protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming that the exercise threatens voters’ rights.