Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP announces Delhi protest if Election Commissioner won't resign.

Supporters nationwide plan peaceful march, invoking Gandhi's path.

This demonstration aims to safeguard democracy and fair elections.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced that the outfit would stage a fresh protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign.

Dipke made the announcement hours after speaking at a CJP protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where he had warned of a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar remained in office.

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CJP Announces October 10 Delhi Protest

In a post on X late Friday night, Dipke said CJP supporters from across the country would travel to Delhi if Kumar did not step down.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," he said.

If Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10.



If Delhi Police tries to stop us, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar..



Ours will be a peaceful andolan. We will walk on the path shown… — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) October 2, 2026

Dipke also warned that the protest would continue wherever Delhi Police attempted to stop the demonstrators.

"If Delhi police tried to stop them, wherever they stop the protesters will become our Jantar Mantar," he said.

He said the demonstration would remain peaceful and added, "We will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi."

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Dipke Invokes July 20 Protest

Dipke said it would be for the government and Delhi Police to decide whether they wanted to respect the right to peaceful protest or repeat what he described as the "brutality" witnessed on July 20.

Police had cracked down on protesters during the CJP's earlier agitation over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Dipke said the latest protest was part of a larger fight to protect Indian democracy and urged citizens who wanted free and fair elections to participate.

"This was a fight to save Indian democracy and every citizen who wants free and fair elections must join it," Dipke further said.