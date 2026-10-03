India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndia'Cockroaches Will March To Delhi If...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces Fresh Jantar Mantar Protest On Oct 10

'Cockroaches Will March To Delhi If...': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Announces Fresh Jantar Mantar Protest On Oct 10

Abhijeet Dipke warned of a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" in Delhi if CEC Gyanesh Kumar refuses to step down.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CJP announces Delhi protest if Election Commissioner won't resign.
  • Supporters nationwide plan peaceful march, invoking Gandhi's path.
  • This demonstration aims to safeguard democracy and fair elections.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Abhijeet Dipke on Friday announced that the outfit would stage a fresh protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10 if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not resign.

Dipke made the announcement hours after speaking at a CJP protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, where he had warned of a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" if Kumar remained in office.

ALSO READ: 75-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During CJP Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

CJP Announces October 10 Delhi Protest

In a post on X late Friday night, Dipke said CJP supporters from across the country would travel to Delhi if Kumar did not step down.

"If Gyanesh Kumar doesn't resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Delhi & protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10," he said.

Dipke also warned that the protest would continue wherever Delhi Police attempted to stop the demonstrators.

"If Delhi police tried to stop them, wherever they stop the protesters will become our Jantar Mantar," he said.

He said the demonstration would remain peaceful and added, "We will walk on the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi." 

ALSO READ: Flydubai Co-Pilot Identified, Was Barred From Flying By Oman Over Radical Views: Report

Dipke Invokes July 20 Protest

Dipke said it would be for the government and Delhi Police to decide whether they wanted to respect the right to peaceful protest or repeat what he described as the "brutality" witnessed on July 20.

Police had cracked down on protesters during the CJP's earlier agitation over the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on July 20.

Dipke said the latest protest was part of a larger fight to protect Indian democracy and urged citizens who wanted free and fair elections to participate.

"This was a fight to save Indian democracy and every citizen who wants free and fair elections must join it," Dipke further said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the CJP planning a protest?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is planning a protest to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. This announcement followed a protest in Mumbai.

When and where will the CJP protest be held?

The CJP will stage a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on October 10. This will occur if Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar does not step down.

What will happen if Delhi Police tries to stop the protest?

CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke stated that wherever Delhi Police attempts to stop the protesters will become their Jantar Mantar. He emphasized that the demonstration would remain peaceful.

What is the broader goal of this CJP protest?

Abhijeet Dipke stated the protest is part of a larger fight to protect Indian democracy and ensure free and fair elections. He urged citizens supporting these goals to participate.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 03 Oct 2026 08:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Jantar Mantar CJP Abhijeet Dipke Jantar Mantar Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Pargat Singh: From Olympic hockey captain to Punjab Congress chief
Pargat Singh: From Olympic hockey captain to Punjab Congress chief
India
CBI arrests CPWD engineer, 4 associates in Rs 50 lakh bribe case
CBI arrests CPWD engineer, 4 associates in Rs 50 lakh bribe case
India
Delhi Police detains nearly 1,000 protesters during Jantar Mantar protest
Delhi Police detains nearly 1,000 protesters during Jantar Mantar protest
India
Train speed on Katra-Banihal section raised to 100 kmph from 75 kmph: MoS Railways
Train speed on Katra-Banihal section raised to 100 kmph from 75 kmph: MoS Railways
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR POLITICS: Anant Singh’s Open Support for JSP Candidate Puts JDU in a Spot
UP POLITICS: Aradhana Mishra May Replace Ajay Rai as Congress State Chief, Sources Say
Breaking: Injured Pilot Shares Emotional Recovery Journey, Thanks Saudi-UAE Governments
MUMBAI NEWS: EOW to Record Actor Dino Morea’s Statement in Mithi River Scam Case
PUNJAB POLITICS: Raja Warring Resigns as Congress Chief After Meeting Sonia, Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget