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English NewsCities75-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During CJP Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

75-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart Attack During CJP Protest At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

A 75-year-old protester complained of severe chest pain at the CJP protest in Mumbai. He was taken to hospital by his friends and police personnel but died during treatment.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 07:30 AM (IST)

A 75-year-old man died after suffering a heart attack during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday. The demonstration was organised to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The deceased was identified as Gopalakrishna Subbaiya Pillai, a resident of Dosti West County’s B Wing in neighbouring Thane, a Shivaji Park police station official said.

According to the official, Pillai reached Shivaji Park around 4:30 pm to attend the protest. At around 5 pm, he complained of severe chest pain. His friends and police personnel present at the site rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors said he died during treatment.

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Thousands Attend CJP Protest At Shivaji Park

The CJP demonstration began around 4 pm and drew thousands of people to the vicinity of the iconic Shivaji Park despite the absence of police permission.

The protest was held over the SIR of electoral rolls, alleged vote theft and alleged irregularities in elections. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other supporters called for CEC Gyanesh Kumar to be removed from office.

The gathering was held under sunny conditions, while Mumbai Police had made arrangements around the venue, including deploying a large number of barricades.

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Satirical Placards Target CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The protest saw a large number of young participants carrying satirical memes and placards featuring film dialogues directed at Gyanesh Kumar.

Some of the placards carried slogans such as “Gyaanu, tuzha democracy var bharosa naay ke?”, “Gyanesh bro, just resign” and “Gaddar Gyaanu must go”.

Addressing the gathering from the stage, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said Gyanesh Kumar would have to resign.

The protest continued as a large crowd gathered around Shivaji Park. Police personnel remained deployed at the venue to manage the gathering.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission Shivaji Park MUMBAI CJP Protest
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