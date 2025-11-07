US Cracks Down On H-1B Visa Abuse: 175 Investigations Launched To Protect 'American Jobs'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The United States Department of Labor has launched 175 investigations into alleged abuses of the H-1B visa programme, amid the Donald Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown on immigration and efforts to reform the system to prioritise American workers.The H-1B programme allows US companies to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised roles, particularly in the technology and engineering sectors. However, authorities have raised concerns that some firms may be exploiting the system to employ lower-paid foreign professionals in place of qualified American candidates.

The US Department of Labor (DOL) began its enforcement drive under “Project Firewall”, launched in September, to assess whether employers are complying with H-1B visa rules. The initiative focuses on preventing companies from misusing the visa system to undercut wages or sideline American workers in favour of cheaper overseas labour.

According to Fox News, US Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer has taken the unprecedented step of personally certifying the initiation of these investigations.

“The Labor Department is using every resource currently at our disposal to put a stop to H-1B visa abuse, and for the first time, I am personally certifying investigations into suspected violations to better protect American jobs,” Chavez-DeRemer told Fox News Digital.

The move comes as part of a broader policy shift under Trump’s administration aimed at tightening immigration norms, limiting visa extensions, and ensuring that American workers are given priority for high-paying technical roles.

In a striking communication effort, the Department of Labor has also launched a social media campaign highlighting alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme. The campaign video accuses certain businesses of “stealing the American Dream” by replacing local employees with foreign workers. It claims that “jobs have been replaced by foreign workers due to rampant abuse of the H-1B visa.”

Notably, the ad singles out India as the largest beneficiary of the H-1B system , a point likely to stir diplomatic sensitivity, given India’s longstanding dominance in skilled visa approvals.

The heightened scrutiny represents one of the most aggressive enforcement actions against the H-1B system in recent years, signalling Washington’s intention to clamp down on perceived exploitation while reshaping immigration policy around domestic workforce protection.