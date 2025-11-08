Are You Obese, Or Have Diabetes? A US Visa Might Be Difficult For You: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldAre You Obese, Or Have Diabetes? A US Visa Might Be Difficult For You: Report

Visa officers must assess applicants' and their families' ability to afford healthcare without public assistance, marking a significant expansion of health evaluations, primarily impacting permanent residency applicants.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
The Donald Trump-led administration has rolled out a new directive that could see foreign nationals denied US visas if they have certain medical conditions, including diabetes, obesity, or mental health issues.

According to KFF Health News, the White House argues that such individuals might become dependent on public assistance, placing a strain on American resources.

The guidance, detailed in a cable issued by the US State Department to embassies and consulates, urges visa officers to weigh applicants’ health more heavily when deciding eligibility.

“You must consider an applicant’s health,” the cable reportedly states. “Certain medical conditions – including, but not limited to, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancers, diabetes, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and mental health conditions – can require hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of care.”

The directive also advises officers to assess conditions such as obesity, noting that it can lead to asthma, sleep apnea, and hypertension, all of which may demand costly, long-term treatment.

Visa officers are instructed to determine whether applicants can afford their own medical care without turning to public funds. “Does the applicant have adequate financial resources to cover the costs of such care over his entire expected lifespan without seeking public cash assistance or long-term institutionalisation at government expense?” the cable asks.

The assessment extends beyond the applicant to include family members, such as children or elderly parents, with officers directed to evaluate whether their medical needs could hinder the applicant’s ability to work.

While health evaluations have long been part of the US visa process, primarily to screen for communicable diseases like tuberculosis and verify vaccination records, immigration experts warn the new directive marks a sharp expansion.

Charles Wheeler, a senior attorney with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said the policy technically applies to most visa seekers but is expected to primarily affect those applying for permanent residency.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 06:25 PM (IST)
