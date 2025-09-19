US Again Vetoes UN Security Council Resolution For 'Immediate And Unconditional' Gaza Ceasefire

The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and release of hostages, highlighting that the efforst did not go far enough in criticising Hamas.

The resolution, introduced by the Council’s 10 elected members, received overwhelming support, with 14 out of 15 members voting in favour. The draft demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire in Gaza respected by all parties,” the release of hostages held by Hamas and other groups, and the lifting of restrictions on humanitarian aid.

Explaining Washington’s stance, US Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus said the decision was consistent with America’s long-held position on the conflict.

“US opposition to this resolution will come as no surprise. It fails to condemn Hamas or recognise Israel's right to defend itself, and it wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefitting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this council,” Ortagus stated, as reported by Al Jazeera.

“Hamas is responsible for starting and continuing this war. Israel has accepted the proposed terms that would end the war, but Hamas continues to reject them. This war could end today if Hamas freed the hostages and laid down its arms," US diplomat Morgan Ortagus told the council before the vote.

The vote came just ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly, where US allies are likely to recognise an independent Palestinian state.

Notably, this was the sixth time the US cast a veto in the UN Security Council ever since the war between Israel and Hamas began two years ago.

Outrage From Palestinian And Arab Diplomats

The veto prompted immediate outrage from Palestinian and Arab representatives. Palestinian envoy Riyad Mansour warned that the Council’s credibility was at stake, saying, “Silence comes at a great cost for its credibility and authority,” while stressing that the use of veto power “should not be allowed when atrocity crimes are at stake.”

Algeria’s UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama issued an emotional statement, saying, “Palestinian brothers, Palestinian sisters, forgive us. Forgive us, because the world speaks of rights but denies them to Palestinians. Forgive us because our sincere efforts shattered against this wall of rejection.”

Denmark’s UN Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen told the council before the vote that “famine has been confirmed in Gaza – not projected, not declared, confirmed."

“Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military operation in Gaza City, further deepening the suffering of civilians. As a result, it is this catastrophic situation, this humanitarian and human failure, that has compelled us to act today," she added.

Israel Welcomes US Support

For Israel, the US veto was a strong show of support amid mounting calls for restraint. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon expressed gratitude towards Washington and reaffirmed Israel’s military stance. “Israel needs no justification for its war in Gaza,” he said, thanking the US for blocking the resolution.

The vote coincided with the 80th anniversary of the UN’s founding, a milestone overshadowed by deep divisions within the Council.