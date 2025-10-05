Drone Strike Hits Ukrainian Train Station In Sumy: 1 Dead, 30 Injured Amid Rising Tensions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Sumy [Ukraine], October 5 (ANI): A drone strike by Russia had killed one person and left 30 injured as it struck two trains at a train station in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, Al Jazeera reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the attack was "savage".

In a post on X, he said, "A savage Russian drone strike on the railway station in Shostka, Sumy region. All emergency services are already on the scene and have begun helping people. All information about the injured is being established. So far, we know of at least 30 victims. Preliminary reports indicate that both Ukrzaliznytsia staff and passengers were at the site of the strike."

"The Russians could not have been unaware that they were striking civilians. And this is terror the world must not ignore. Every day Russia takes people's lives. And only strength can make them stop. We've heard resolute statements from Europe and America - and it's high time to turn them all into reality, together with everyone who refuses to accept murder and terror as normal. Lip service is not enough now. Strong action is needed," he added.

Hours later, local prosecutors said that a 71-year-old man was found dead in one of the wrecked carriages. The site is around 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the Russian border, as per Al Jazeera.

In a message on Telegram, the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, said: "There are injured passengers. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the scene."

Moscow has stepped up its air attack campaign on Ukraine's railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the past two months.

The attack on the train comes a day after Russia launched its biggest overnight air attacks on several regions of Ukraine, particularly emergency infrastructure for power grids and gas sites, raising concerns about the country's energy supplies as winter looms again for the war's fourth year.

