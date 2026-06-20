Ukraine Returns Polish Honours As Diplomatic Row Escalates

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ukrainian officials returned Polish honors after Zelenskyy's award revoked.

Poland revoked Zelenskyy's award over controversial military unit naming.

Ukrainian officials decried move as

Edited by: Louis Oelofse



Top Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that they were returning Polish state honors after Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Poland's highest award.

The move could further strain ties between the two close strategic partners as Kyiv seeks to rally international support to pressure Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

"This is a gift to the Moscow aggressor, who will certainly use it against both of our countries," Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, wrote on social media, saying that he was returning the Gold Officer's Cross of the Polish Order of Merit.

On Friday, Nawrocki announced that Zelenskyy would be stripped of the Order of the White Eagle — Poland's highest state honor, which had been awarded by former President Andrzej Duda in 2023.

The decision followed Zelenskyy's move to name a military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), a World War II militia that Warsaw accuses of participating in massacres of Poles.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's key allies since Russia's full-scale invasion, hosting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Nawrocki said the move would not affect Poland's support for Ukraine's defense against Russia.

Ukrainian officials renounce Polish honors in protest

Ukrainian officials, however, argued that Nawrocki's decision was beneficial to Russia.

Ukraine's ambassador to Warsaw, Vasyl Bodnar, described the move "as a gesture towards all the Ukrainian people" and announced that he was relinquishing his Knight's Cross of the Polish Order of Merit.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga also said that he would return a Polish award he received in 2022, calling the decision "a strategic mistake … that benefits only Moscow."

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political rival of Nawrocki, urged both countries to preserve their solidarity, warning that a dispute between Poland and Ukraine "delights Putin and shocks our allies."

Russian strike on Kharkiv kills 1

Meanwhile, a Russian airstrike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv killed at least one person and injured nine others on Saturday, according to Governor Oleh Synyehubov.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Saturday morning that its air-defense systems had intercepted and destroyed 187 Ukrainian drones across the country overnight.

In recent weeks, Moscow and Kyiv have intensified attacks on each other as US-led efforts to end the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, remain stalled.Don't let the algorithm hide the news. If you rely on our team for trusted reporting, please take a moment to select us as your Preferred Source on Google by clicking here and hitting the "star" or "preferred" button, so you'll always see our verified news first.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.