Ukraine Hits Back After Over 800 Russian Drones Strike Its Govt Office

HomeNewsWorldUkraine Hits Back After Over 800 Russian Drones Strike Its Govt Office

Over 800 Russian drones attacked Kyiv, hitting the Cabinet building and killing two. Ukraine retaliated by striking the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kyiv faced a dramatic escalation in hostilities on Sunday, as Russia launched more than 800 drones against Ukraine, including 13 targeting a central government building, Ukraine’s Air Force reported. At least two people have died in the attacks.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of Kyiv’s Cabinet of Ministers building, though officials have not confirmed whether it was directly hit or struck by falling debris. The incident marks a worrying shift, as Russian forces have largely avoided striking government buildings in the city center until now.

The Cabinet building, which houses Ukraine’s top ministers, was quickly cordoned off by police, while fire trucks and ambulances rushed to the scene. “For the first time, the government building was damaged by an enemy attack, including the roof and upper floors,” said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. “We will restore the buildings, but lost lives cannot be returned.”

Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Air Force, confirmed to The Associated Press that Sunday’s strike was the largest Russian drone attack since the full-scale invasion began. Alongside drones, Russia reportedly launched 13 missiles of varying types.

Ukraine Strikes Back

In a swift retaliation, Ukraine targeted the Druzhba oil pipeline in Russia’s Bryansk region, causing “comprehensive fire damage,” according to Robert Brovdi, commander of Ukraine’s drone forces, via Telegram. There was no immediate response from Russia regarding the attack.

The Druzhba pipeline carries Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia, both of which continue to purchase Russian energy, even as other European Union nations severed ties following the 2022 invasion.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
