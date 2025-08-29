Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ukraine Swelters Under Late-Summer Heatwave, Temperatures To Soar Above 35°C This Weekend

Meteorologist Natalka Didenko explained that the heatwave is being driven by an anticyclone, which typically results in warm, dry, and stable weather.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ukraine is preparing for another round of soaring temperatures as a heatwave returns this week. Meteorologist Natalka Didenko forecast that August 29 will bring sunny, dry conditions with highs reaching +32°C. The weekend is expected to be even hotter, climbing to +35°C in central and southern regions.

Didenko explained that the heatwave is being driven by an anticyclone, which typically results in warm, dry and stable weather, reported suspilne.media. Western Ukraine could see some relief on August 31 with temperatures ranging from +24°C to +27°C.

In Kyiv, residents can expect what Didenko described as “a kind of Indian summer,” with no rainfall and daytime highs around +28°C, as reported by mezha.net. Despite the official start of autumn, hot conditions are expected to continue into early September before a gradual cooling sets in after September 7.

Authorities urge residents to stay hydrated, limit time in direct sunlight and follow local weather advisories.

ALSO READ: 'Putin Should Come To Negotiating Table': EU Commission Chief Von Der Leyen After Russian Strikes Hit Kyiv

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Ukraine
