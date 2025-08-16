Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Rules Out Immediate Ukraine Ceasefire After Meeting With Putin

After a summit in Anchorage, President Trump announced that an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine was not achieved.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Aug 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After his high-profile summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Anchorage, US President Donald Trump stated that an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine is not forthcoming.

The nearly three-hour closed-door discussions between Trump and Putin concluded without any formal agreement to halt hostilities, despite expectations that the meeting could yield a temporary pause.

 

ALSO READ: 'Stop Killing Civilians?’: Putin Shrugs Off Ukraine Ceasefire Question In Alaska As Trump Says Nothing — WATCH

(More details awaited)

Published at : 16 Aug 2025 03:20 PM (IST)
