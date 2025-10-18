Britain's Prince Andrew announced on Friday that he will relinquish all royal titles, including Duke of York, following conversations with King Charles III.

Prince Andrew has faced mounting scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy, yet continues to “vigorously” deny all allegations. Public criticism intensified after a widely condemned BBC interview in 2019 led Andrew to step away from royal duties.

In his statement, released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew explained that he made the decision to “put duty to family and country first,” acknowledging that the “continued accusations” surrounding him have become a distraction to his brother, King Charles, and the royal family.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family”. He further stated, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life”.

The decision takes effect immediately, according to royal sources cited by CNN.

Taking the step to remove his titles, the 65-year-old added, “With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me”.

Reports indicate that Prince William and other senior royals were consulted ahead of the move, which means Andrew will no longer use the titles Duke of York or any other honours previously granted.

The ramifications extend to his family as well. His former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will henceforth be known as “Sarah Ferguson,” though the royal titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unchanged. Andrew will also step away from attending future royal Christmas festivities, CNN reported.

Despite the loss of public roles and titles, Andrew will continue residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor under a private tenancy arrangement. He retains his “prince” designation, as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew's Link To Epstein

Andrew’s withdrawal follows a civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015, accusing the prince of sexual abuse when she was underage, a claim tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring, with incidents reportedly occurring in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

He has repeatedly denied these claims. In 2022, he settled the case out of court, sidestepping a public trial but inviting intense criticism, and in the process, lost his military titles and roles in multiple charities.

In recent developments, Andrew has faced questions over alleged ties to Yang Tengbo, an individual identified as a suspected Chinese spy. Court documents revealed Yang’s close involvement with Andrew and authorization to join business meetings with Chinese investors in the UK.

Yang denies any espionage accusations. A December 2024 UK tribunal ruling upheld a ban on Yang entering Britain, and a government probe shed light on her connections to the prince.