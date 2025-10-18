Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout

UK's Prince Andrew Renounces 'Duke Of York' Title After 'Discussion With King Charles' Amid Epstein Fallout

Prince Andrew renounced his Duke of York title with King Charles's approval, saying accusations over his Epstein ties have become a distraction for the monarchy. He has retained his prince title but will no longer use royal honours.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Britain's Prince Andrew announced on Friday that he will relinquish all royal titles, including Duke of York, following conversations with King Charles III. 

Prince Andrew has faced mounting scrutiny over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and alleged connections to a suspected Chinese spy, yet continues to “vigorously” deny all allegations. Public criticism intensified after a widely condemned BBC interview in 2019 led Andrew to step away from royal duties.

In his statement, released by Buckingham Palace, Andrew explained that he made the decision to “put duty to family and country first,” acknowledging that the “continued accusations” surrounding him have become a distraction to his brother, King Charles, and the royal family.

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family”. He further stated, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life”.

The decision takes effect immediately, according to royal sources cited by CNN.

Taking the step to remove his titles, the 65-year-old added, “With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me”.

Reports indicate that Prince William and other senior royals were consulted ahead of the move, which means Andrew will no longer use the titles Duke of York or any other honours previously granted.

The ramifications extend to his family as well. His former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will henceforth be known as “Sarah Ferguson,” though the royal titles of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, remain unchanged. Andrew will also step away from attending future royal Christmas festivities, CNN reported.

Despite the loss of public roles and titles, Andrew will continue residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor under a private tenancy arrangement. He retains his “prince” designation, as the son of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Andrew's Link To Epstein 

Andrew’s withdrawal follows a civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre in 2015, accusing the prince of sexual abuse when she was underage, a claim tied to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring, with incidents reportedly occurring in London, New York, and the US Virgin Islands.

He has repeatedly denied these claims. In 2022, he settled the case out of court, sidestepping a public trial but inviting intense criticism, and in the process, lost his military titles and roles in multiple charities.

In recent developments, Andrew has faced questions over alleged ties to Yang Tengbo, an individual identified as a suspected Chinese spy. Court documents revealed Yang’s close involvement with Andrew and authorization to join business meetings with Chinese investors in the UK.

Yang denies any espionage accusations. A December 2024 UK tribunal ruling upheld a ban on Yang entering Britain, and a government probe shed light on her connections to the prince.

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
United Kingdom King Charles Jeffrey Epstein Prince Andrew
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Afghanistan Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series After 3 Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike
3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pak Airstrike, Cricket Board Pulls Out Of Tri-Nation Series
World
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
'India Not Going To Buy Russian Oil Anymore': Trump Reiterates Claim During Zelenskyy Meet
News
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
Belgian Court Approves Fugitive Jeweller Mehul Choksi’s Extradition To India, Validates Arrest
India
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
‘Country Moves Faster When...': PM Modi Calls For Less Govt Interference In People's Lives
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget