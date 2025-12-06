Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUK Imposes Sanctions On Babbar Khalsa, Freezes Assets Of Key Leaders

UK Imposes Sanctions On Babbar Khalsa, Freezes Assets Of Key Leaders

UK freezes assets and disqualifies directors to curb funding of Babbar Khalsa and affiliated terror groups.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

London [United Kingdom], December 6 (ANI): The UK has imposed sanctions to disrupt the funding of Pro-Khalistan terror group Babbar Khalsa. This is the first time these sanctions have been imposed on the group.

The UK announced an asset freeze and director disqualification against Gurpreet Singh Rehal who is suspected of belonging to organisations involved in terrorism in India. An asset freeze against Babbar Akali Lehar, for promoting and supporting the same terrorist group, has also been announced.

According to the Treasuty Department of the UK, Rehal is involved in Babbar Khalsa and Babbar Akali Lehar's terrorist activities, including promoting and encouraging, carrying out recruitment activities for, providing financial services to as well as supporting and assisting those organisations, including through purchasing weapons and other military materiel.

The governmanet also said that Babbar Akali Lehar is associated with, and involved in, Babbar Khalsa's terrorist activities by promoting and encouraging and carrying out recruitment activities for the group and itself.

All funds and economic resources in the UK owned, held or controlled by Rehal or Babbar Akali Lehar are now subject to an asset freeze. Rehal is also subject to director disqualification sanctions which prohibit him from acting as a director of a company or directly or indirectly taking part in or being concerned in the promotion, formation or management of a company.

Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby said, " We will not stand by while terrorists exploit Britain's financial system. This landmark action shows we are prepared to use every tool at our disposal to choke off funding for terrorism, wherever it occurs and whoever is responsible. The UK stands firmly with peaceful communities against those who promote violence and hatred.

The Counter-Terrorism (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the Regulations) allow the Treasury department in the UK to freeze assets and impose restrictions on individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism.

Babbar Khalsa is a proscribed terrorist organisation. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Babbar Khalsa UK Treasury Counter Terrorism UK Sanctions Babbar Akali Lehar Gurpreet Singh Rehal Terrorism Funding Asset Freeze
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
‘Project To Vilify Nehru, Erase His Legacy’: Sonia Gandhi Accuses BJP Of Rewriting History
India
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
'Operations Steadily Resuming': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid IndiGo Meltdown
India
Putin’s Big Visit, Small Gains: Russian President's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
Big Visit, Small Gains: Putin's Much-Hyped India Tour Had More Show Than Substance
India
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
US Should Apologise To India, Says Ex-Pentagon Official As He Calls For Arrest Of Pakistan Army Chief
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis Deepens: Massive Flight Cancellations Leave Passengers Stranded
Breaking: Uncle Allegedly Kills Nephew in Sangam Vihar After Minor Garbage Dispute
Breaking: Massive fire at Moradabad scrap warehouse; all rescued safely, blaze under control
Russia-India Relations: Major Defence Agreement Inked Between Two Nation, Marking a New Step Toward Military Cooperation
Breaking: Putin to pay tribute at Rajghat; Delhi on alert with tight security, diversions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India And BNP Bonhomie: More Than Meets The Eye
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget