Britain Gets Its 7th Prime Minister In Just 10 Years As Andy Burnham Takes Charge

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Burnham won risky special election to re-enter Parliament.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Newly-minted Labour Party leader Andy Burnham is set to meet with the UK's King Charles III on Monday, the traditional final step in becoming the country's head of government.

Burnham will be the seventh British prime minister in the last 10 years since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

His predecessor Keir Starmer announced that he was stepping aside in June after several Cabinet ministers resigned amid plummeting poll numbers and questions about his leadership.

Former mayor of Greater Manchester Burnham managed to win a risky special election in June in order to re-enter parliament.

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What Is Expected Today?

For Burnham to officially become prime minister, Starmer will formally tender his resignation to King Charles III.

After that, Burnham will meet with the King, who will then call on the Labour leader to form a government.

Starmer is expected to give a short departure speech before leaving 10 Downing Street later on Monday, with Burnham to give remarks sometime later at the same spot.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW