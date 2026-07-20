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English NewsNewsWorldBritain Gets Its 7th Prime Minister In Just 10 Years As Andy Burnham Takes Charge

Britain Gets Its 7th Prime Minister In Just 10 Years As Andy Burnham Takes Charge

After securing the leadership of the ruling Labour Party last week, Burnham will be invited to form a government by King Charles III.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Burnham won risky special election to re-enter Parliament.

Edited by: Rana Taha

Newly-minted Labour Party leader Andy Burnham is set to meet with the UK's King Charles III on Monday, the traditional final step in becoming the country's head of government.

Burnham will be the seventh British prime minister in the last 10 years since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

His predecessor Keir Starmer announced that he was stepping aside in June after several Cabinet ministers resigned amid plummeting poll numbers and questions about his leadership.

Former mayor of Greater Manchester Burnham managed to win a risky special election in June in order to re-enter parliament.

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What Is Expected Today?

For Burnham to officially become prime minister, Starmer will formally tender his resignation to King Charles III.

After that, Burnham will meet with the King, who will then call on the Labour leader to form a government.

Starmer is expected to give a short departure speech before leaving 10 Downing Street later on Monday, with Burnham to give remarks sometime later at the same spot.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live. for DW

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

How many prime ministers has the UK had in the last decade?

Andy Burnham will be the seventh British prime minister in the last 10 years since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
UK Prime Minister UK Politics King Charles III Labour Party Andy Burnham
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