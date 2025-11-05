Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldDeadly Typhoon Kalmaegi Hits Philippines, More Than 60 Reported Dead

Deadly Typhoon Kalmaegi Hits Philippines, More Than 60 Reported Dead

Footage circulating online showed residents seeking refuge on rooftops as floodwaters surged through streets, sweeping away vehicles and shipping containers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least 66 people have been confirmed dead and hundreds of thousands displaced as one of the year’s most powerful typhoons tore through the central Philippines, officials said on Wednesday.

Widespread Destruction in Cebu

Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally named Tino, submerged entire towns on Cebu, the country’s most populous central island, where 49 of the fatalities were reported. Another 26 people remain missing, according to a civil defence official speaking to local radio.

Footage circulating online showed residents seeking refuge on rooftops as floodwaters surged through streets, sweeping away vehicles and shipping containers.

Military Helicopter Crash Adds to Toll

Among the confirmed deaths were six crew members of a military helicopter that crashed on Mindanao island while delivering relief supplies. The aircraft, one of four deployed for disaster response, went down near Agusan del Sur on Tuesday.

“Communication with the helicopter was lost, which immediately prompted the launch of a search and rescue operation,” the Philippine Air Force said in a statement. Later, a spokesperson confirmed that six bodies—believed to be the pilot and crew—had been recovered.

Typhoon Weakens but Flooding Persists

Although Typhoon Kalmaegi has weakened since making landfall early Tuesday, it continues to bring winds exceeding 80 mph (130 km/h). The storm is expected to move across the Visayas region and into the South China Sea by Wednesday.

More than 400,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Cebu province remains among the hardest hit, with widespread flooding and severe damage to property.

Residents Describe “Unprecedented” Floods

Jel-an Moira Servas, a business owner from Mandaue City, told the BBC that her home was inundated within minutes.

“Right now, the rain has completely stopped and the sun is out, but our houses are still filled with mud, and everything inside is in shambles,” she said. “We don’t even know where to start cleaning. I can’t even look at it without crying.”

Deputy Civil Defence Administrator Rafaelito Alejandro said the main challenge now was clearing “debris and cars on the road.”

Rescue volunteer Carlos Jose Lañas, 19, told the BBC that even seasoned responders were overwhelmed. “This is the worst flood I’ve ever experienced,” he said. “Almost all the rivers here in Cebu overflowed. Even emergency responders did not expect this kind of scenario.”

Cebu Declares State of Calamity

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro described the disaster as “unprecedented.”

“We were expecting the winds to be the dangerous part, but... the water is what’s truly putting our people at risk,” she said in a Facebook post. “The floodwaters are just devastating.”

A state of calamity was declared across the province on Tuesday night to speed up relief and recovery operations.

Extensive Damage and Ongoing Recovery

Most fatalities were caused by drowning, according to local reports. The floods sent torrents of muddy water cascading down hillsides and into towns, destroying homes and infrastructure.

Rescue teams used boats to reach stranded residents. “I’ve been here for 28 years, and this is by far the worst we’ve experienced,” said Don del Rosario, a Cebu City resident, speaking to AFP.

Series of Disasters

The Philippines is struck by around 20 storms and typhoons each year. Kalmaegi comes less than a month after Typhoons Ragasa (Nando) and Bualoi (Opong) killed more than a dozen people and caused extensive damage to crops and infrastructure.

The country has also been reeling from a series of natural disasters, including a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on 30 September that caused multiple fatalities in Cebu.

Kalmaegi is now heading toward Vietnam, where authorities are bracing for record rainfall.

Also read
Published at : 05 Nov 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Philippines Typhoon Typhoon Kalmaegi Cebu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
'Kabhi Seema, Kabhi Sweety, Kabhi Saraswati': Rahul Claims Brazilian Model's Pic On Multiple Voter IDs
India
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
'Do You Know Her Name?’: BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi With ‘Italian Woman’ Jibe
Election 2025
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
'Trying To Create Anarchy...': Rajnath Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Comment On Army
World
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
From Evoking Nehru To ‘Dhoom Machale’: How Zohran Mamdani Celebrated His Win
Advertisement

Videos

UP Transformed from Chaos to Growth Hub, Says CM; Claims Global Investors Showing Interest
Major Mishap Averted During Mumbai Monorail Trial as Front Coach Suffers Damage at Wadala
RJD Spokesperson Slams JD(U), Says Lalu’s Legacy Is of Justice Not Fear Ahead of Bihar Polls
Bihar Villagers Allege Electoral Roll Deletions, Demand Probe Ahead of Polls
Anurag Labels Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks an Insult to the Army, Sparks Political Row in Bihar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget