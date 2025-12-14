US President Donald Trump vowed "very serious retaliation" on Saturday after an ISIS gunman ambushed and killed two US soldiers and a civilian interpreter in Syria, calling the deadly strike as an assault on both the US and the war-torn Syria.

Speaking at the White House, Trump honoured the fallen as "three great patriots" and stressed that the violence targeted Washington and Damascus alike.

When reporters pressed him on next steps, Trump said: "This was an ISIS attack on us and Syria. We mourn the lost and we pray for them and their parents and their loved ones." Upon being asked if the US would strike back, Trump replied: "Yes, we will retaliate."

He doubled down moments later on Truth Social, posting: "There will be very serious retaliation. We mourn the loss of three Great American Patriots in Syria--two soldiers and one civilian interpreter. Likewise, we pray for the three injured soldiers who, it has just been confirmed, are doing well."

US Central Command (CENTCOM) detailed the chaos, confirming that the attack unfolded on December 13 amid counter-terrorism missions near the ancient city of Palmyra. Partner forces and US troops quickly neutralised the lone gunman. Three other soldiers suffered wounds but are now recovering.

Officials held back the names of those killed for 24 hours until the families are notified first.

Trump pointed out that Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, fumed over the incident in a "very dangerous part of Syria" still beyond full government reach. The US keeps about 900 troops stationed there, locked in the fight against Islamic State holdouts.

This tragedy hit just weeks after al-Sharaa, who rose to power following Bashar al-Assad's ouster last year, sat down with Trump at the White House. Assad had bolted to Russia for asylum and pledged to keep battling rebels from afar.

Once branded a global terrorist and held by US forces in Iraq for his al-Qaeda ties, al-Sharaa saw Trump lift that label before their talks.