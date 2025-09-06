Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'It's Very Unfair': Trump Slams EU’s $3.5B Fine On Google, Threatens Retaliatory Action

Trump sharply criticised the European Union for unfairly targeting American tech companies like Google, citing a recent $3.5 billion fine.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a sharp attack on the European Union, accusing Brussels of unfairly targeting American technology giants. His remarks followed the European Commission’s decision earlier this week to impose a $3.5 billion fine on Google for allegedly violating EU antitrust rules. According to the Commission, the tech giant abused its dominance by favouring its own advertising technology services, thereby distorting competition in the digital advertising market.

We are upset with the European Union because of what is happening with not just Google, but all of our big companies,” Trump told reporters.

 

Calling the penalty “unfair” and “discriminatory,” Trump took to Truth Social and said, "Europe today “hit” another great American company, Google, with a $3.5 Billion Dollar fine, effectively taking money that would otherwise go to American Investments and Jobs. This is on top of the many other Fines and Taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech Companies, in particular. Very unfair, and the American Taxpayer will not stand for it! As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand."

The President warned that his administration may consider a Section 301 investigation—a trade tool that allows the U.S. to retaliate against practices deemed unjust or unreasonable.

"Going Great": Trump On Trade Negotiations With India, Other Countries 

Trump said that trade negotiations with India and several other countries are “progressing well” amid ongoing disputes over tariff. His comments come at a time when relations between Washington and New Delhi have been tested by American sanctions on Indian oil purchases from Russia and disagreements on market access.

Trump struck a conciliatory note on India and other countries saying, "They are going great."

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
